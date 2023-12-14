Spéartha Glan Roimh Ré le haghaidh Cith Meteor Geminid

The upcoming days in New Hampshire will be chilly but quiet, with temperatures returning to the 40s by Friday and throughout the weekend. This presents a great opportunity for stargazers, as tonight will offer mostly clear skies, ideal for viewing the Geminid meteor shower in central and southern parts of the state.

While there will be a breeze and snow showers up north, the rest of New Hampshire can expect partial clearing and sunny skies on Thursday. However, don’t expect temperatures to rise too much, with highs only reaching the 20s to low 30s.

But there’s good news for those who prefer milder weather. Friday afternoon will see a shift towards warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the 40s and partly sunny skies. This trend will continue into Saturday, with highs again in the 40s and partly sunny and dry conditions.

Sunday will bring an increase in clouds as the next weather system approaches. Rain is expected to develop on Sunday night and continue throughout the day on Monday, marking the fourth consecutive Monday with rainfall in New Hampshire.

For all the astronomy enthusiasts out there, tonight’s clear skies provide an excellent opportunity to witness the Geminid meteor shower. So bundle up, find a cozy spot, and enjoy the celestial spectacle in the night sky. Remember to make a wish when you catch a shooting star!