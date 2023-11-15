Déanann an Bord Sábháilteachta Iompair Iniúchadh ar Thaobh Báite i gCuan an Mhuilinn

Transportation Safety Board (TSB) inspectors conducted an extensive inspection on Tuesday of a sunken tug that had gone down off Vancouver’s Wreck Beach in October. The inspection followed the recovery of the body of a 61-year-old man who had been on board during the sinking. The TSB inspection team arrived in Mill Bay to assess the vessel’s condition and gather critical information to determine the cause of the incident.

The sinking of the tug, named Green Hornet, had triggered a marine search operation after the boat’s operator issued a mayday distress call. However, divers from a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft later confirmed that there were no additional individuals on board at the time of the incident.

The sunken tug was finally raised on November 8 and transported to Mill Bay. The TSB spokesperson, Hugo Fontaine, stated that the contractor responsible for salvaging the vessel had taken it to their yard in Mill Bay for further investigation and examination.

While the specific cause of the sinking is yet to be revealed, it is pertinent to note that the incident occurred during adverse weather conditions with strong winds and rough waters prevailing at that time. The TSB is meticulously analyzing all available information, including weather records, to better understand the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident.

The inspection conducted in Mill Bay by the TSB is a crucial step in their comprehensive investigation, which aims to unveil the underlying factors contributing to the sinking. Their findings will not only shed light on the specific incident but could potentially lead to enhanced safety measures in maritime operations.

CC

1. What caused the sinking of the Green Hornet tug?

The cause of the sinking has not yet been determined. The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident to ascertain the underlying factors.

2. Was anyone else on board during the sinking?

Divers from the Canadian Coast Guard confirmed that no other individuals were on board the Green Hornet at the time of the incident.

Foinsí:

– Vancouver Sun: [URL of the domain without the subpage]