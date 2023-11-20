Cuireann Google Pixel 8 nua iontas ar Úsáideoirí le Taispeáint Níos Gile

Google’s latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, have made waves with their impressive hardware upgrades. One of the standout features of these devices is the AMOLED displays, which are labeled as “Actua” and “Super Actua.” While the Pixel 8 Pro was already known for its peak brightness of 2,400 nits, it turns out that the regular Pixel 8 is even more impressive than initially thought.

Google measures the peak brightness of both phones using a “5% on-pixel ratio,” which represents only a small percentage of the display. In real-life usage, the Pixel 8 Pro may not hit the advertised 2,400 nits, except for HDR content. However, recent discoveries by the XDA-Developers community shed light on the fact that the regular Pixel 8 actually surpasses Google’s claims.

In a detailed analysis by Dylan Raga, it was discovered that the Pixel 8’s display can reach a fullscreen brightness of up to 1,600 nits. This is 200 nits higher than what Google had officially stated and even higher than what Raga observed when testing the Pixel 8 Pro.

Interestingly, this additional brightness is achieved by enabling the “Smooth Display” feature, which utilizes a 120Hz refresh rate. When this option is turned off, the panel on the regular Pixel 8 reaches the expected 1,400 nits as initially claimed by Google. The reason behind this disparity remains unclear, but it ultimately benefits the users.

The higher brightness levels on the Pixel 8 provide an enhanced visual experience, particularly when viewing HDR content. Whether users are watching movies, playing games, or browsing their favorite websites, the brighter display adds to the overall enjoyment and immersion.

Google’s commitment to continually improving its smartphone hardware is evident in the surprises offered by the Pixel 8’s display capabilities. With the “Actua” branding showcasing the advancements in AMOLED technology, users can expect a visually stunning experience like never before.

Ceisteanna Coitianta

1. What is the peak brightness of the Google Pixel 8 Pro?

The Pixel 8 Pro boasts a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, making it one of the brightest displays in the US smartphone market.

2. How bright is the regular Google Pixel 8?

Contrary to Google’s initial claims, the regular Pixel 8 can actually reach a fullscreen brightness of 1,600 nits, 200 nits higher than what was officially stated.

3. How is the extra brightness achieved on the regular Pixel 8?

Enabling the “Smooth Display” feature, which utilizes a 120Hz refresh rate, allows the regular Pixel 8 to achieve the additional 200 nits of brightness.

4. Does the higher brightness benefit users?

Yes, the higher brightness levels enhance the visual experience, particularly when viewing HDR content. Users can expect a more immersive and enjoyable display.