The fourth special session in the Texas Capitol ended on Tuesday without any progress on Governor Greg Abbott’s priorities related to school safety, teacher pay, education savings accounts, and an election bill. The most significant obstacle was the proposal to subsidize private schools through education savings accounts, which caused a prolonged battle throughout the special sessions.

Lawmakers were unable to reach a consensus on school choice, which resulted in the failure of a comprehensive education package that included funding for school safety, increased allotment for public schools, and teacher pay raises. The proposal was defeated in the House due to a coalition of 21 House Republicans joining forces with Democrats.

The strained relationship between House Speaker Dade Phelan and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick further complicated the legislative process. Patrick criticized Phelan for what he deemed as failed leadership, stating that the legislative process is “broken” due to the lack of truthfulness and leadership from the Speaker of the House.

One of the casualties of the special session was Senate Bill 6, which aimed to change the process of challenging election results in court. The bill’s failure could delay the implementation of property tax relief, considered one of the Republicans’ significant achievements this session.

While Patrick expressed disappointment, Phelan praised the accomplishments of Republicans in a social media statement. The friction between the two leaders raised concerns about the effectiveness of the legislature.

Critics, such as Rep. James Talarico, believe that Governor Abbott’s intention was never to pass meaningful legislation for public schools. Talarico attributed the lack of progress to the political pressure exerted by the governor to hinder funding for public education.

Despite the end of the special session, lawmakers did manage to pass bills related to building the border wall and criminalizing illegal border entry. However, the prospects for education savings accounts remain uncertain, with no confirmation of another special session being called.

Governor Abbott’s spokesperson expressed confidence in the future of school choice initiatives, emphasizing that the fight for school choice would continue until it is successful. The governor plans to collaborate with legislators and voters to advocate for school choice across the state.