Nochtann Salesforce Túr Oifige Nua Chicago mar Thiomantas d'Fhostaithe agus don Phobal

Salesforce has unveiled its new headquarters at Salesforce Tower Chicago in Wolf Point, expressing its commitment to employees and the local community. The 360,000-square-foot office spread across 14 floors reflects Salesforce’s culture and values, prioritizing employee preferences and well-being. In response to the lessons learned during the pandemic, the new space does away with corner offices for top executives and instead includes employee gathering areas, library nooks, and “mindfulness rooms” for meditation and escape from technology.

Not stopping at office plants, Salesforce has incorporated “green columns” wrapped in verdure to bring the outdoors inside. Additionally, the two highest occupied floors, known as the ‘Ohana floors, are designed as a workplace retreat during the day and offered rent-free to non-profit organizations during nights and weekends. ‘Ohana, a Hawaiian term meaning family, is intended to emphasize community and inclusivity beyond blood relations.

The company officially opened the ‘Ohana floors at a ceremony attended by Mayor Brandon Johnson, providing a morale boost to Chicago promoters who have faced criticism over rising crime rates and City Hall policies affecting business sentiment. Salesforce has been actively involved in supporting the Chicago community, having already donated $16 million to local organizations. During the event, an additional gift of $1.25 million was announced, to be shared between CASEL and Peer Health Exchange, organizations focused on the mental and emotional well-being of Chicago students.

Flexibility is a key aspect of Salesforce’s approach, allowing employees to work from home or other locations as needed. With 2,200 employees assigned to the Wolf Point tower, about 800 visit the office on any given day. The new office space not only demonstrates Salesforce’s dedication to creating an inviting and holistic work environment but also highlights the company’s belief in uplifting the communities in which it operates.