Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Nuacht

An Seangán Dóiteáin Dearg: Speicis Nua Ionracha san Eoraip

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023
An Seangán Dóiteáin Dearg: Speicis Nua Ionracha san Eoraip

A recent study has revealed that the red fire ant, known scientifically as Solenopsis invicta, has been found in Europe for the first time. Native to South America, this invasive species has spread rapidly across the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, China, and Australia over the past century. Now, it has made its way to Sicily, Italy.

Red fire ants are known for being aggressive and their sting can cause pain and allergic reactions. They can also cause damage to crops and local ecosystems. Researchers have identified 88 red fire ant nests near the city of Syracuse in Sicily, covering an area of 5 hectares. Lead study author, Mattia Menchetti, states that finding this species in Italy was a surprise but not unexpected.

While red fire ants had previously been found in imported products in Spain, Finland, and the Netherlands, this is the first confirmed colony in Europe. The colonies were discovered in a suburban area of Syracuse, but it is unclear how or when they got there. Scientists believe that the ants may have arrived at a transit point with significant human activity, such as the city’s port. Local reports indicate an increase in ant stings since 2019.

Genetic analysis suggests that the ants most likely spread from the United States or China, where Solenopsis invicta is also an invasive species. The researchers warn that the ants could soon spread throughout Europe, as 7% of the continent, including major urban areas, has a suitable climate for the species.

Invasive species like the red fire ant have significant economic and ecological impacts. According to a United Nations-backed report, they cost the world at least $423 billion annually, driving plant and animal extinctions, threatening food security, and exacerbating environmental catastrophes.

Foinse: CNN

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Nuacht

The Wordle Review: Puzal a Anailísiú Wordle 819

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nuacht

Baictéir Ársa a Cailíniú Talún ar dtús breis is 407 milliún bliain ó shin

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nuacht

Comparáid idir an Bhíoma Sonos (Gen 2) agus na Barraí Fuaime Samsung HW-S60B

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Méadaíonn Géinte a Oidhrítear ó Neanderthals an Riosca maidir le Covid-19 Trom, Fionnachtana an Staidéir

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Ag Abhcóideacht don Scoth: Dínit na Neanderthals

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Bunús Ársa: Rúndiamhra an Ár nIarthar a Réiteach

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tuairiscíonn Tamil Nadu Cás Nua amháin COVID-19 le Ráta Dearfach Nialais Tástála

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments