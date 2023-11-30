Gabhann Google Maps leithscéal as an Lucht Siúil a Threorú ar Bhealach Contúirteach Trí Fhásach Mojave

Google Maps recently issued an apology to travelers who were unknowingly directed to take a hazardous route through the Mojave Desert in California. The incident came to light when Shelby Easler shared a video on TikTok, recounting her harrowing experience after following Google Maps’ directions to bypass a road closure on Interstate 15.

According to Easler, the suggested route led her and numerous other drivers “straight into the desert with no road,” resulting in cars moving at a mere 2 mph and suffering damage from the rough terrain. The video showcased a line of stranded vehicles, all of which had followed the same ill-fated directions from Google Maps.

Understandably, Easler and the other drivers faced significant difficulties, as assistance from the California Highway Patrol was unavailable due to ongoing accidents on the freeway. They were left waiting for hours for a tow truck to arrive.

In response to the incident, a Google spokesperson expressed regret and acknowledged the mistake, stating, “We apologize for the incident and will no longer route drivers traveling between Las Vegas and Barstow down those roads.” This incident serves as a reminder that while technology can greatly simplify our lives, there are times when it’s crucial to exercise caution and double-check the suggested routes.

Ceisteanna Coitianta

Q: How did Google Maps direct travelers into the Mojave Desert?



A: Due to a road closure on Interstate 15, Google Maps offered an alternative route that led drivers through the Mojave Desert, resulting in numerous vehicles getting stranded.

Q: Did Google take responsibility for the incident?



A: Yes, Google Maps apologized for the situation and assured users that they would no longer route drivers through that dangerous area.

Q: How did the travelers react to the incident?



A: The stranded drivers, including Shelby Easler, expressed frustration and recounted the ordeal on social media platforms, garnering attention and prompting Google’s response.

Q: How can travelers avoid similar situations in the future?



A: Travelers are advised to stay updated on road closures, consult multiple sources for navigation, and exercise caution when following GPS directions, especially in unfamiliar areas.