Féile Ceoil Tíre Nua Ag Teacht go Greene County in 2024

A country music festival called “Country Beat” is set to take place in Greene County in 2024. The event, which will be held at the scenic Greene Valley Park on June 15 at 7:30 p.m., will feature a lineup of top country music artists.

One of the headliners for Country Beat is Hank Thompson, renowned for his chart-topping hits such as “The Wild Side of Life” and “Honky Tonk Girl.” Thompson’s energetic and engaging stage presence is sure to captivate the audience and create an unforgettable experience.

Another highlight of the festival is rising country star Lily Anderson, known for her soulful vocals and relatable lyrics. Anderson’s recent album, “Life’s Journey,” has received critical acclaim, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

“We are thrilled to bring Country Beat to Greene County for the first time,” said Festival Director Sarah Johnson. “We had an amazing response from the community last year, and we can’t wait to build on that success with this year’s lineup of talented musicians.”

Tickets for Country Beat will go on sale on Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $45 for General Admission to $100 for VIP access, which includes exclusive seating and backstage perks. Tickets can be purchased through the festival’s official website.

Country music enthusiasts and festival-goers are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Country Beat. With its picturesque venue and a stellar lineup of country music acts, this event promises to be a highlight of the music festival season. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of this unforgettable experience. Get your tickets today!