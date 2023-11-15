The Best Phone Deals Just in Time for Black Friday

Looking for a great deal on a new phone plan? Look no further than Koodo, the sub-brand of Telus. With Black Friday just around the corner, Koodo is offering some incredible discounts that you won’t want to miss.

One of the standout deals from Koodo is the plan that offers a whopping 40GB of data for only $40. If you need even more data, they have a plan that gives you 50GB for just $55. And if you’re a real data-hungry user, their $65 plan will get you a whopping 60GB. But that’s not all – these plans also come with three months of free Amazon Prime.

In addition to the generous data allowances, Koodo’s plans come with some impressive perks. With each plan, you’ll enjoy unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging for text and pictures. You’ll also get premium voicemail, unlimited international SMS (from Canada), rollover data, and an unlimited long-distance pack. It’s clear that Koodo is going above and beyond to give their customers the best possible deal.

And let’s not forget about the phones themselves. Koodo has some fantastic offers on popular models. If you go with a Tab Plus plan, you can get the Pixel 7 for free. This sleek smartphone comes with 128GB of storage, perfect for all your photos, videos, and apps. If you prefer the Galaxy series, you can get the latest Galaxy S23 FE for just $5 a month. And if you’re after something a bit more unique, the Z Flip 5 is available for $0 upfront on a Tab Plus plan, with a $30 monthly payment. Or, if you’re eyeing the upcoming Pixel 8, you can get it for $0 upfront with a Tab Plus plan and pay just $21.29 monthly, in addition to your plan.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals from Koodo. Visit their website to browse all the offers and find the perfect plan and phone for you.

Ceisteanna Coitianta

1. Can I switch to Koodo if I’m currently with another provider?

Yes, you can switch to Koodo even if you’re currently with another provider. Keep in mind that there may be some fees or requirements associated with switching, so it’s best to contact Koodo directly for more information.

2. How long do these deals last?

The specific duration of these deals may vary, so it’s advisable to visit Koodo’s website or contact their customer service for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

3. Can I keep my current phone number if I switch to Koodo?

Yes, you can usually keep your current phone number when switching to Koodo. During the sign-up process, you will have the option to transfer your existing number. Koodo will guide you through the necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition.

4. Is Amazon Prime included in the plan for free?

Yes, certain Koodo plans include three months of free Amazon Prime. However, after the promotional period, there may be additional charges if you choose to continue with the Amazon Prime subscription. It’s best to review the terms and conditions or contact Koodo for more details.

5. Are these deals available in all regions of Canada?

Koodo’s phone deals are typically available nationwide, but it’s always advisable to check their website or contact their customer service to confirm the availability in your specific region.