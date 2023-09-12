Saol na Cathrach

Vicky Stavropoulou

Meán Fómhair 12, 2023
Scaoilfidh Apple iPhone 15 le Uasghráduithe agus Praghsanna Méadaithe

Apple is set to launch its latest smartphone, the iPhone 15, on Tuesday. Analysts predict that the new model will come with various upgrades but also increased prices for certain versions. In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple is also expected to unveil new versions of the Apple Watch and AirPods.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will feature an improved camera and a USB-C charging port. While the prices of the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will remain unchanged, the top-end models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are expected to see a significant price increase. The iPhone 15 Pro could see a price increase of up to $100, bringing its total price to $1,099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max may see a jump of up to $200, reaching a price of $1,299.

The pricier versions of the iPhone 15 will offer expanded storage, longer battery life, faster data-transfer speeds, and titanium frames. Apple hopes to drive consumers towards these more expensive options. The Pro models will also run on the new A17 Bionic chipset processor.

All versions of the iPhone 15 will include a USB-C charging port, providing flexibility for consumers who prefer non-Apple chargers. Another new feature is the Dynamic Island, a section at the top of the display that delivers alerts or progress updates.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, has stated that the iPhone has become an integral part of people’s lives, as it stores important information such as health and banking data and is used for payments. Despite this, Apple has faced a prolonged slump in iPhone sales, as seen in the recent earnings report where iPhone revenue fell 2.4% compared to the same period the previous year.

The iPhone 15 announcement will take place on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET and can be viewed online on the Apple website. The new iPhone is expected to go on sale around September 22.

Vicky Stavropoulou

