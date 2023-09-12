Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Nuacht

Imeacht Apple 2023: Seoladh iPhone 15 agus Sraith 9 Apple Watch

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Meán Fómhair 12, 2023
Imeacht Apple 2023: Seoladh iPhone 15 agus Sraith 9 Apple Watch

Apple Event 2023 has captured the attention of people around the world, especially Apple fans and those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. During this event, Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest iteration of its Apple Watch, the Series 9.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will be available in India immediately after its global launch. This is a significant departure from previous launch strategies, where iPhone sales in India commenced much later than the global release. Bloomberg, citing reliable sources, revealed that the assembly of the iPhone 15 is taking place in India, enabling the prompt availability of this model in the country.

However, it remains unclear whether all variants, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max, will be immediately available in India. Historically, the Pro variants have debuted in India slightly later, and their assembly does not take place in the country.

The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Viewers can watch the live event on Apple’s official website and YouTube. The event will be livestreamed directly from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. We will also provide live updates on our website, keeping you informed about the latest features and announcements regarding the iPhone 15 and other products.

Foinsí: Bloomberg

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post ghaolmhara

Nuacht

The Wordle Review: Puzal a Anailísiú Wordle 819

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nuacht

Baictéir Ársa a Cailíniú Talún ar dtús breis is 407 milliún bliain ó shin

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nuacht

Comparáid idir an Bhíoma Sonos (Gen 2) agus na Barraí Fuaime Samsung HW-S60B

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Eolaithe Dubha chun Deontais a Fháil le haghaidh Taighde Ceannródaíoch in Iarracht Éagsúlacht a Mhéadú

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

NASA chun Tilleadh Abhaile Misean OSIRIS-REx a shruthú

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Rabhadh d'Úinéirí Nathair: Bí Freagrach le do Peataí

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Sroicheann Fiosracht Rover NASA Gediz Vallis Ridge ar Mars

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments