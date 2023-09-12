Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Nuacht

Imeacht Apple: Seoladh iPhone 15 agus Athraigh ó Lightning go USB-C

ByMampho Brescia

Meán Fómhair 12, 2023
Imeacht Apple: Seoladh iPhone 15 agus Athraigh ó Lightning go USB-C

Apple is set to make a major announcement at its upcoming event, unveiling the highly anticipated iPhone 15. One of the biggest changes expected with this new model is the switch from the Lightning port to the USB-C port. While this change may excite those looking for device consolidation, it is likely to frustrate users who will need to invest in new cables.

Alongside the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, Apple is also expected to introduce the latest versions of their popular smartwatch, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. These updates are anticipated to focus on internal improvements rather than drastic design changes.

In addition to the new devices, Apple is rumored to unveil a range of accessories made from more sustainable materials. There may also be updates to the AirPods Pro case, transitioning it to USB-C connectivity.

The event, scheduled to begin at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, will be live-streamed on Apple’s YouTube channel. Attendees of the in-person presentation are likely to receive information slightly ahead of the streamed version. To stay updated on the latest news and details, follow along with live reporting from Apple’s event team, including photos and videos.

Foinsí:
- The Verge

By Mampho Brescia

Post ghaolmhara

Nuacht

The Wordle Review: Puzal a Anailísiú Wordle 819

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nuacht

Baictéir Ársa a Cailíniú Talún ar dtús breis is 407 milliún bliain ó shin

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nuacht

Comparáid idir an Bhíoma Sonos (Gen 2) agus na Barraí Fuaime Samsung HW-S60B

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Méadaíonn Géinte a Oidhrítear ó Neanderthals an Riosca maidir le Covid-19 Trom, Fionnachtana an Staidéir

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Ag Abhcóideacht don Scoth: Dínit na Neanderthals

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Bunús Ársa: Rúndiamhra an Ár nIarthar a Réiteach

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tuairiscíonn Tamil Nadu Cás Nua amháin COVID-19 le Ráta Dearfach Nialais Tástála

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments