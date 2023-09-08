Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Nuacht

Tugann Macasamhail Kit Xbox 360 Mega Ar ais go Laethanta na Glóir thú

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Meán Fómhair 8, 2023
Tugann Macasamhail Kit Xbox 360 Mega Ar ais go Laethanta na Glóir thú

Mega has unveiled a build-it-yourself Xbox 360 replica kit that aims to capture the nostalgia of Microsoft’s best console. The kit includes 1,342 pieces that assemble into a 3:4 scale replica of the white Xbox 360 console. It also features a white wireless controller and a replica copy of the iconic Halo 3 game.

While not a functioning console, Mega has included some impressive details in the kit. The replica boasts working lights and a faux removable hard drive, reminiscent of the days when Microsoft charged $100 for a mere 20 GB of storage. Additionally, a disc drive adds to the authenticity of the replica. Interestingly, Mega claims that inserting the included Halo 3 disc will “activate the motherboard,” although the specifics of this feature remain unclear.

Mega has designed this kit for ages 18 and up, offering a rewarding and challenging building experience. The Xbox 360 replica kit is currently available for pre-order through Target, priced at $149.99. It is set to launch on October 8th, providing fans of the Xbox 360 with a trip down memory lane.

Overall, Mega’s Xbox 360 replica kit is a fun project for those who hold a special affinity for Microsoft’s iconic console. With its attention to detail and nostalgic appeal, it promises to recreate the magic of the Halo 3 launch day and the joy of playing on the original Xbox 360.

Foinsí:
[Source Name]: [Insert URL or citation]
[Source Name]: [Insert URL or citation]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post ghaolmhara

Nuacht

Tugann Lava isteach Smartphone Blaze 2 Pro le Taispeáint 90Hz agus Próiseálaí Unisoc

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Nuacht

Réaltbhuíon Andraiméide: Sár-áthas an Gheimhridh

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Nuacht

Ó 5G go Satailít Soghluaiste: Na Teicneolaíochtaí a Ath-shainmhíníonn Teileachumarsáid Dhomhanda in 2020

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023

Chaill tú

teicneolaíocht

Fógraíonn Google Gnéithe Dearaidh Athnuaite agus Slándála Feabhsaithe do Chrome Desktop

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuacht

Tugann Lava isteach Smartphone Blaze 2 Pro le Taispeáint 90Hz agus Próiseálaí Unisoc

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Drochúsáid Dhigiteach Tí: Mar a Úsáidtear Teicneolaíocht chun Rialú agus Dochar a Dhéanamh

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Rannpháirtithe Starfield Faigh amach Dearaí Long Invincible chun Outsmart Namhaid AI

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments