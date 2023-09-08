Saol na Cathrach

Nuacht

Baineann Cibearchoirpigh leas as Google Looker Studio le haghaidh Ionsaithe Iascaireachta Cryptocurrency

Meán Fómhair 8, 2023
Cybercriminals have found a new way to scam cryptocurrency holders, utilizing the trusted service of Google Looker Studio, according to researchers at Check Point. Looker Studio, an online data conversion tool, is now being exploited by hackers to create counterfeit cryptocurrency phishing websites. By embedding the URLs of these websites in phishing emails, cybercriminals are able to bypass email security checks, as Looker Studio has a legitimate reputation.

The phishing emails, made to appear as if they originate from Google and featuring the tech giant’s letterhead, inform recipients that they have won a significant amount of Bitcoin, encouraging them to follow the provided link. Clicking on the link leads victims to a phishing page that promises cryptocurrency winnings. However, the scammers increase the amount displayed on the page to create a sense of urgency and make it harder for users to recognize the fraud.

On the phishing page, visitors are prompted to enter their crypto wallet login details to claim their winnings. However, any Google credentials entered on this page are stolen by the cybercriminals, who can then use them to breach other accounts and potentially access funds from cryptocurrency exchanges.

Check Point alerted Google to this abuse on August 22, 2023, but it remains unclear whether the tech giant has taken any action to block this campaign and prevent similar threats in the future. Google advises users to report malicious content and phishing pages on Looker Studio through their reporting tool.

It’s crucial for users to be vigilant when receiving unexpected emails claiming to offer rewards or prizes. It’s always recommended to independently verify the information and never click on suspicious links. By staying informed about the latest cybersecurity threats and practicing good online hygiene, users can protect themselves from falling victim to these types of scams.

Foinsí:
– Check Point
– Ríomhaire Bleeping

By Robert Andrew

