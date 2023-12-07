Údarás Calafoirt Georgia ag Faomhadh Infheistíocht $127 Milliún i gCríoch Iarnróid Oirthuaisceart Georgia

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has greenlit a significant investment of $127 million to construct a state-of-the-art rail terminal that will connect the Port of Savannah with northeast Georgia. The project, known as the Blue Ridge Connector, aims to enhance connectivity and bolster Georgia’s logistics network.

The inland rail terminal, set to open in 2026, is slated to bring substantial economic benefits to rural communities. By extending port services directly to manufacturing and supply chain operations, the Blue Ridge Connector is expected to generate new job opportunities and drive economic development.

Funding for the project will come from a combination of GPA’s internal capital and a grant from the Federal Maritime Administration, highlighting the collaborative effort to bring this rail terminal to fruition. The facility will be seamlessly linked to the Mason Mega Rail terminal in Savannah through the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Currently, only a fraction of container cargo, around 18-20 percent, is transported by rail. However, with the development of the Blue Ridge Connector, the GPA aims to increase rail transport efficiency and reduce congestion on Georgia’s highways. The project is also aligned with sustainability goals, as every container moved by rail will eliminate a 600-mile roundtrip by truck, reducing carbon emissions and promoting a greener approach to logistics.

The construction of the Blue Ridge Connector will employ hybrid electric rubber tire gantry cranes, showcasing the GPA’s commitment to utilizing advanced and eco-friendly technologies in its operations.

Governor Brian Kemp expressed his confidence in the project, stating, “Through improved connectivity, the Blue Ridge Connector will maximize the impact of Georgia’s extensive logistics network.” The investment in this rail terminal will not only enhance transportation efficiency but also catalyze job creation and economic growth in the region.

In conclusion, the Georgia Ports Authority’s approval of the $127 million investment in the Blue Ridge Connector demonstrates their commitment to advancing Georgia’s transportation infrastructure and boosting the state’s economy. With its anticipated completion in 2026, the rail terminal will serve as a vital link between the Port of Savannah and northeast Georgia, offering numerous benefits for businesses, communities, and the environment.