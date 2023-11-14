Tús Nua ar an nGaineamh: Ullmhaíonn Múscailt Dumhcha do Thrialacha Béite Luath-Dúnta

Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey to the spice-rich planet of Arrakis, because Funcom is about to unveil the first beta test of their highly anticipated game, Dune Awakening. This immersive virtual adaptation of the beloved Dune novels is set to captivate players with its rich and expansive universe.

Funcom recently announced that they are eager to gather feedback from players at this crucial stage of development. As a result, they will be conducting early closed beta tests, gradually expanding the number of participants. This opportunity allows players to contribute their insights and suggestions, shaping the future of Dune Awakening.

Excitement surrounds this upcoming beta phase, but aspiring testers should be aware that space is limited. With only a few slots available, luck will determine who amongst the eager fans will venture into the vast dunes of Arrakis together.

If you yearn to explore the secrets of Dune before everyone else, you have a chance to secure an invite to the closed beta. Simply sign up on the official Dune Awakening website, taking your place among those hoping to forge their legends within this epic world.

Dune Awakening promises a dynamic and immersive experience, inviting players to chart their own path in the unforgiving desert planet that has captivated fans for decades. Prepare to navigate political intrigue, fight for survival, and seize control of the most valuable resource in the universe: spice.

Enlist in the closed beta and be part of a select group of players who will help shape the destiny of Dune Awakening. This is your opportunity to leave your mark on Arrakis and become a legend in this iconic universe.

Ceisteanna Coitianta

Cad is Dumhcha á Dhúiseacht?

Dune Awakening is a virtual adaptation of the popular Dune novels, offering players an immersive experience in the rich and expansive universe of Arrakis.

How can I participate in the closed beta?

To participate in the closed beta, interested players can sign up on the official Dune Awakening website for a chance to receive an invite.

Will there be a strict NDA during the beta?

Yes, Funcom has stated that there will be a strict Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) in place for the closed beta, restricting participants from sharing details or content from the game.