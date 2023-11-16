Ardaíonn Tiontairí agus Cáblaí Nua Imní maidir le Nascóirí 12VHPWR

A flood of questionable 16-pin cables and converters has recently inundated the market, and Akasa has joined the trend with its release of two new converters, the ‘G-Nexus P24’ right-angled adapter and the ‘G-Nexus PX24’ cable adapter. These products claim to convert legacy power supply connectors into a PCIe 5.0 standard 12VHPWR PCIe 12+4P connector capable of supporting up to 600W for the RTX 40-series cards. However, the lack of detailed information surrounding these converters and cables raises concerns about their reliability and safety.

The issue of poorly documented and unreliable 12VHPWR converters and extensions is not limited to Akasa; numerous lesser-known companies are also offering these products, such as Sirlyr, Ezdiy-Fab, Mod-DIY, Joyjom, and CY, among others. The lack of critical information from these vendors leaves consumers at risk of purchasing equipment that may cause damage or fail to meet their needs.

By introducing these new converters and cables, manufacturers are adding another potential point of failure for the already weak 12VHPWR connectors. Akasa, for example, fails to explain how its products support the high power demands of modern GPUs using cables that are rated for much lower wattage. This lack of transparency is concerning and leaves consumers wondering about the safety and reliability of these products.

To avoid potential damage and warranty issues, it is recommended to use approved cables and converters provided by reputable GPU manufacturers. Using unreliable and uncertified cables and adapters greatly increases the risk of failure, potentially resulting in costly repairs and voided warranties.

CC

Q: Are the Akasa converters compliant with the PCIe 5.0 standard?

A: While Akasa does not explicitly claim compliance with the PCIe 5.0 standard, many cable makers do make this claim. However, the lack of detailed information raises doubts about their compliance.

Q: Can I use these converters with my RTX 40-series card?

A: It is uncertain whether these converters can reliably support the high power requirements of RTX 40-series cards. It is recommended to use approved cables and converters provided by reputable GPU manufacturers.

Q: What should I do if I experience a failure with these converters or cables?

A: Seeking support for warranty claims may prove challenging, as GPU manufacturers may argue that the use of uncertified cables introduces additional points of failure and voids the warranty. It is crucial to exercise caution when using these products to minimize the risk of failures.