Valve Software has released the highly anticipated 7.42e patch for Dota 2, following the conclusion of The International (TI) in late October. While some players may have been hoping for more extensive changes, this update focuses on balance adjustments and number tweaks. However, it does address the dominance of certain Strength heroes, such as Bristleback, Chaos Knight, and Spirit Breaker, in the metagame of TI 2023.

The tanky, high-damage Strength heroes that controlled the game from start to finish have received much-needed nerfs in this patch. Bristleback, known for his Aghanim’s Scepter-into-Bloodstone build, has had the max damage of his Quill Spray reduced. Additionally, his Aghanim’s Shard ability, Hairball, now has a shorter cast range and longer cooldown. Bristleback’s Level 20 talent, which increased Quill Spray Stack Damage, has also been weakened.

Chaos Knight, who was a popular pick for the carry role, has seen adjustments to his sustainability and farming capabilities. The lifesteal penalty against creeps for Chaos Strike has been increased, along with a significant boost in the mana cost for Phantasm. These changes aim to reduce his early game dominance and make it harder for him to harass opponents in lane.

Spirit Breaker, the hero of TI 2023, has faced nerfs to his Charge of Darkness skill and his Aghanim’s Scepter upgrade. The cooldown for Charge of Darkness has been increased, making it less convenient for setting up ganks. Greater Bash, his other signature ability, has also been weakened against creeps, making it more challenging for Spirit Breaker to clear waves.

Alongside these adjustments, the 7.42e patch offers buffs to several Agility and Intelligence heroes who were overshadowed by the dominance of Strength heroes. Drow Ranger, Enigma, Lion, Lycan, and Timbersaw have all received enhancements to their skills and abilities, making them more viable picks in the metagame.

In addition to hero changes, this patch introduces adjustments to popular and unpopular items. Hand of Midas and Heart of Tarrasque, commonly purchased during TI, have received nerfs to reduce their power. Meanwhile, underutilized early game fighting items have been buffed, increasing their relevance and viability in matches.

With these balance changes and updates, the Dota 2 community can expect a shift in the metagame, opening up opportunities for new strategies and hero selections. The adjustments made in the 7.42e patch aim to create a more dynamic and diverse gameplay experience in the upcoming ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 tournament, where 12 teams will compete for a share of the US$1 million prize pool.

CC

Q: What changes were made to the popular Strength heroes?

A: Bristleback, Chaos Knight, and Spirit Breaker have all received nerfs to reduce their dominance in the metagame. Bristleback’s Quill Spray damage and talent bonuses have been reduced, Chaos Knight’s lifesteal against creeps has been penalized, and Spirit Breaker’s charge and ultimate abilities have seen increased cooldowns.

Q: Which Agility and Intelligence heroes have been buffed?

A: Drow Ranger, Enigma, Lion, Lycan, and Timbersaw have received buffs to enhance their skills and abilities, making them more viable options in the game.

Q: Have any items been nerfed or buffed?

A: Yes, popular items such as Hand of Midas and Heart of Tarrasque have been nerfed, while lesser-used fighting items like Eternal Shroud, Vladimir’s Offering, and Pavise have been buffed, increasing their effectiveness in matches.