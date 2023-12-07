Ukraine has executed a daring overnight raid on the Russian-controlled Crimea, targeting key infrastructure with a fleet of drones, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. In a statement, the ministry revealed that 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down by Russian air defenses over the Crimean peninsula and the Sea of Azov. While the exact locations were not specified, sources reported that two Ukrainian drones fell near an oil depot in the eastern Crimean town of Feodosia.

This recent attack marks the largest drone assault on Russian-controlled territory in months, suggesting an escalation in hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. Despite their frequent focus on the annexed peninsula and Russia’s border regions, Ukrainian drone attacks have not typically been carried out in such significant numbers.

Interestingly, while Ukraine often refrains from claiming public responsibility for such attacks, the Kremlin previously accused Ukraine of launching 42 drones in overnight strikes on August 25. The Ukrainian military, however, declined to comment on the recent incident.

In response to the raid, Russia closed the Kerch Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, which connects Crimea with mainland Russia. The bridge has been a recurring target of Ukrainian drone strikes, including attacks using naval drones.

This latest attack came as Ukraine’s armed forces announced that the Kremlin had launched Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze UAVs from two sites overnight. Ukraine successfully shot down 10 of the 17 strike drones launched by Russia. Additionally, Russia fired six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles over the eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials and Western experts had predicted that Russia would intensify its missile and drone strike campaign during the fall and winter seasons. In fact, in September alone, 500 Shahed drones launched by Russia were recorded, exceeding the previous year’s figures.

As tensions continue to mount between Ukraine and Russia, it is crucial for both sides to find common ground and explore diplomatic solutions. The situation requires a commitment to challenging conventional wisdom and seeking connections to avoid further escalation of conflict.