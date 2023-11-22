New and Improved Performance: Cities: Skylines II Expansion Roadmap Delayed for Enhancements

Cities: Skylines II, the beloved city-building simulation game developed by Colossal Order, has announced a delay in its expansion roadmap. In response to feedback from players about performance issues on the PC version and the decision to postpone the console release until 2024, the development team has decided to prioritize more extensive performance and bug fixes before rolling out new content. CEO Mariina Hallikainen expressed her apologies for the delay in a recent blog post, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a solid foundation before adding new features.

The expansion pass content for Cities: Skylines II has been pushed back by a quarter. The Beach Properties asset pack, originally scheduled for release in Q4 2023, will now arrive in Q1 2024. Additionally, the Modern Architecture and Urban Promenades creator packs, initially planned for Q1 2024, have been rescheduled for Q2 2024. The Deluxe Relax and Soft Rock radio stations will also see delays, with Q1 and Q2 2024 release dates, respectively. However, the Bridges & Ports expansion remains on track for a Q2 2024 release.

The focus on performance and bug fixes stems from a commitment to address the concerns raised by the player community. CEO Hallikainen explained that the development team is dedicating time to resolve more complex issues after addressing quick fixes. The team is currently working on improving GPU performance through graphical detail adjustments and will subsequently move on to CPU optimizations for stutter fixes. They are actively reviewing bug reports from players, with 100 reproducible issues already identified and another 100 reports undergoing further investigation.

Leading up to the game’s launch, Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive raised the minimum and recommended specifications, acknowledging that they had not achieved their desired benchmarks. Despite this, they decided to proceed with the release as planned. However, upon release, fans expressed disappointment with the performance, citing bugs and a lack of optimization, even on high-end hardware.

Despite the initial setback, Colossal Order is committed to improving the game’s stability. Once they have addressed the performance concerns on the PC version, they will shift their focus to the console release and DLC content. It is clear that the development team is determined to provide players with an enhanced and enjoyable experience as they continue to work diligently on perfecting Cities: Skylines II.

Ceisteanna Coitianta

Q: Why is the expansion roadmap for Cities: Skylines II being delayed?

A: The development team has decided to prioritize performance and bug fixes based on player feedback about the PC version’s performance and the postponement of the console release.

Q: What content in the expansion pass has been affected by the delay?

A: The Beach Properties asset pack, Modern Architecture and Urban Promenades creator packs, and the Deluxe Relax and Soft Rock radio stations will all see delays in their release dates.

Q: What issues are the development team focusing on during this delay?

A: The team is concentrating on resolving complex bugs and optimizing performance, starting with graphical adjustments for GPU performance and proceeding with CPU optimizations for stutter fixes.

Q: Will the delay impact the Bridges & Ports expansion release?

A: No, the Bridges & Ports expansion remains on schedule for a Q2 2024 release.

Q: What is the team’s plan after addressing the performance concerns on the PC version?

A: Upon improving stability on the PC version, the team will shift their focus to the console release and DLC content.