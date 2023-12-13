Iascaireacht péirse ag Cé an Chabhlaigh: Deireadh Seachtaine Rathúil ar Loch Michigan

In a recent fishing excursion to Navy Pier, Adem Tagani and his father had quite the successful weekend. The duo managed to catch 19 perch on Saturday morning and an additional 16 on Sunday morning. The average size of the perch was around 10 inches, with the largest measuring in at an impressive 13 inches. All of the fish were hooked using minnows as bait.

Tagani noted that their most successful catches occurred before sunrise, right on the pier wall. However, as the sun rose, they had to modify their approach and cast their crappie rigs further out into the water.

While the fishing may not have been fast and furious, the quality of the catch made up for it. The experience was made even more special by having “Little Man,” David Fox, join them on the trip. Despite his young age, David showed great enthusiasm and learned some colorful fishing lingo from the friendly locals who cheered him on throughout the outing.

These photos captured not only the excitement of the fishing trip but also the importance of safety with “Little Man” wearing a PFD (life jacket). It’s heartwarming to see families enjoying outdoor activities together while prioritizing their well-being.

The success of Tagani and his father serves as a testament to the thriving perch population in southern Lake Michigan. As avid anglers continue to share their fishing stories, it becomes clear that Navy Pier is a prime location for perch fishing adventures. Whether you’re an experienced fisherman or a beginner looking to create lasting memories, there’s something special about casting a line into the beautiful waters of Lake Michigan.