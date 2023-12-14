Amherst Residents Seek Transparency in Budget Process

Amherst residents are calling for increased transparency in the town’s budget process for 2024 after feeling caught off guard by a significant tax levy hike this year. The town board approved an 11.4 percent tax increase, which some residents argue will have a substantial impact on their finances, particularly as the cost of essential goods and services continues to rise.

Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa defends the decision, stating that the proposed tax increase was made public in mid-September and that the town posted its budget drafts online, along with holding multiple public hearings, prior to voting to override the state’s tax levy.

However, critics argue that more should have been done to inform residents and involve them in the budget decision-making process. In response to the backlash, Councilman Shawn Lavin has proposed a resolution to solidify the town’s budget process in the town code. The resolution would require the creation of a Citizen’s Budget Overview, a plain language summary document detailing specific capital expenses and outlining how residents can participate in the process.

The town currently has a bipartisan budget review committee that includes both residents and lawmakers. Kulpa affirms that the town’s current practices align with the proposed resolution, emphasizing that the budget information will continue to be released and discussed in public hearings.

The additional tax revenue from the hike will fund various projects, including a $33 million LED light project, job vacancies in the police department, and investments in new highway and police vehicles. These expenses aim to address previous deficits and prepare for future challenges.

Kulpa hopes that the street light project will generate savings by next year, ultimately reducing the burden on residents’ wallets in 2025. He acknowledges that achieving this goal will require ongoing effort.

Lavin’s resolution will be introduced at the next town board meeting, and a public hearing and vote are expected to follow in the new year. The proposal’s success will be contingent on community support, and Lavin is rallying residents through a petition, emphasizing the need for this necessary change in the town’s budget process.