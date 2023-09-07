Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Nuacht

Nuashonrú Android TV 12 Rollta Amach don Chéad Ghlúin Xiaomi Mi Box S

ByMampho Brescia

Meán Fómhair 7, 2023
Nuashonrú Android TV 12 Rollta Amach don Chéad Ghlúin Xiaomi Mi Box S

The first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S, a streaming device launched in 2018, has recently received an unexpected update to Android TV 12. This update comes after a significant gap since the last major update, which was Android 9 in 2020.

However, while the update is a welcome surprise, it appears that it may not be ready for all users. Numerous threads on Reddit report issues with the update, such as the optical audio output missing as an option in the settings and, in some cases, the device completely ceasing to work. Due to these problems, it is advisable for users of the first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S to avoid installing the latest update.

According to @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter, this will be the final update that the chip within this particular generation of the Mi Box S can handle. Therefore, future major platform updates are no longer possible. However, there is hope that Xiaomi will address the issues with the current update and release a revised version to fix these problems.

Android TV is an operating system designed for television sets and streaming devices. It provides a user-friendly interface and access to various apps and services for entertainment purposes. Xiaomi Mi Box S is a streaming device produced by Xiaomi, allowing users to stream content from various sources on their television.

Foinsí:
– Airteagal Foinse: [Teideal Foinse]
– @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter: [Twitter Handle]

By Mampho Brescia

Post ghaolmhara

Nuacht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Seachfhreastalaí a Úsáid do WhatsApp ar Android agus iOS

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Nuacht

Micrea-stiúir: An Chéad Rud Eile Mór i dTeicneolaíocht Taispeána Smartphone agus Tablet

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023
Nuacht

Teorainn Nua Telemedicine: Conas atá AI ag Claochlú Diagnóisic Leighis

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023

Chaill tú

teicneolaíocht

Gaining Visibility into the External Attack Surface: A Critical Objective for Cybersecurity

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Procreate Dreams a thabhairt isteach: Aip Beochana Nua do iPad

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Tata Consultancy Services Partners with Dassault Systems for Living Heart Project

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Ról Ríthábhachtach na Rialtóirí Ardán Digiteach sa Fhreagairt Náisiúnta ar AI

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments