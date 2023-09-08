Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Ardaíonn Zúmáil Buarthaí le Rialtóirí maidir le hIompar Frithiomaíoch Microsoft

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Meán Fómhair 8, 2023
Ardaíonn Zúmáil Buarthaí le Rialtóirí maidir le hIompar Frithiomaíoch Microsoft

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has reportedly met with regulators from the US, European Union, and other jurisdictions to express concerns about Microsoft Corp.’s alleged anticompetitive behavior. The communications software maker has engaged with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK, and Germany over the past year.

Zoom’s main concern revolves around Microsoft’s preference for its Teams videoconferencing software through price bundling and product design. Microsoft has faced scrutiny from the EU’s competition watchdog, which is investigating whether tying Teams to business products breached antitrust rules. The investigation was prompted by a complaint from Salesforce Inc.’s messaging platform Slack.

Germany’s Federal Cartel Office has also opened an investigation into Microsoft, specifically looking into the bundling of OneDrive and Teams with the company’s other productivity software. Additionally, US and UK authorities have initiated inquiries into cloud services, where Microsoft’s Azure is a major player.

While Zoom had previously avoided addressing the issue, CEO Eric Yuan recently stated that the FTC should examine Microsoft’s bundling practices and ensure fairness. However, both Zoom and Microsoft declined to comment further on the matter.

Zoom’s engagement with regulators comes at a challenging time for the company, as it seeks to maintain sales growth following the rapid expansion it experienced during the pandemic. To diversify its offerings, Zoom has expanded its suite of services for businesses, including internet-based phones, contact centers, scheduling, and artificial intelligence assistants.

In conclusion, Zoom has taken steps to raise concerns about Microsoft’s alleged anticompetitive behavior with regulatory bodies. The outcome of these discussions and ongoing investigations by authorities will determine the future landscape of the videoconferencing and cloud services market.

Foinsí:
– Bloomberg News (no URL provided)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post ghaolmhara

teicneolaíocht

Sinséar: Leigheas Nádúrtha le haghaidh Constipation

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teicneolaíocht

Mods le Tacú Oifigiúil Starfield ag Teacht in 2024

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teicneolaíocht

Gné Nua á Thástáil ar Instagram chun Postálacha Beatha a Chomhroinnt le Cairde Dún

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

teicneolaíocht

Sinséar: Leigheas Nádúrtha le haghaidh Constipation

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Mods le Tacú Oifigiúil Starfield ag Teacht in 2024

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Gné Nua á Thástáil ar Instagram chun Postálacha Beatha a Chomhroinnt le Cairde Dún

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Glac páirt sa Dara Comórtas Bliantúil “Pickleball ar na Sráideanna” i Webster Groves

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments