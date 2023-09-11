Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Ceadaíonn Rialachán nua an AE Comhráite Tríú Páirtí ar WhatsApp

ByRobert Andrew

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023
Ceadaíonn Rialachán nua an AE Comhráite Tríú Páirtí ar WhatsApp

Summary: The European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) has identified major tech companies as gatekeepers, including WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta. To comply with the new regulations, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “third-party chats” in its beta version. This feature will allow users to receive and respond to messages from people using other messaging apps.

The DMA categorizes gatekeepers based on their core platform services, with some companies appearing in multiple lists. For example, Google offers various services that could be considered gatekeeping, such as Google Maps, Google Play, Google Shopping, Chrome, Android, and YouTube. Similarly, Meta operates social networks like Facebook and Instagram, along with an intermediation service and an advertising platform.

The EU refers to messaging apps as Number-Independent Interpersonal Communication Services (N-IICS) and has included WhatsApp and Messenger under this category. Interoperability between messaging platforms is a requirement for gatekeepers, allowing users of apps like Signal, Telegram, or Snapchat to communicate with WhatsApp and Messenger users without needing an account on those platforms.

As a response to the new regulation, WhatsApp has begun working on interoperability in its development version for Android. The goal is to enable seamless communication with third-party messaging services. Gatekeepers are required to comply with the regulations within six months, meaning that full interoperability should be available by March 2024.

Notably, Apple’s iMessage is not considered a core messaging service under these regulations, as it does not yet meet the user threshold set by the EU.

Moving forward, WhatsApp will need to address technical challenges to ensure that advanced features like file sharing, video calls, and audio messages are interoperable with third-party services. This new feature marks the beginning of an important project for the WhatsApp team, as they work to comply with the EU’s regulatory framework.

Sainmhínithe:
– Digital Markets Act (DMA): Regulatory framework introduced by the European Union to address the role and power of major tech companies known as gatekeepers.
– Gatekeepers: Tech companies identified by the EU as having significant control and influence over digital markets.
– Interoperability: The ability of different software or platforms to communicate and work together seamlessly.
– Number-Independent Interpersonal Communication Service (N-IICS): A regulatory term used by the EU to refer to messaging apps.
– End-to-end encryption: A security measure that ensures the privacy and security of communication by encrypting messages in a way that only the intended recipients can decrypt and read them.

Sources: European Union Digital Markets Act (DMA) guidelines, WABetaInfo.

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

teicneolaíocht

An tSeapáin chun Inneall Roicéad Breosla Meatán a Fhorbairt le haghaidh Seoladh 2030

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
teicneolaíocht

Díolachán Discover Samsung: Faigh Stáisiún SmartThings Samsung ar $1 amháin!

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teicneolaíocht

An Ealaín na Decluttering: ligean ar dul ar an Barrachas

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Iniúchadh ar Rúin ár Cruinne le Tim Peake

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Méadaíonn Géinte a Oidhrítear ó Neanderthals an Riosca maidir le Covid-19 Trom, Fionnachtana an Staidéir

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Ag Abhcóideacht don Scoth: Dínit na Neanderthals

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Bunús Ársa: Rúndiamhra an Ár nIarthar a Réiteach

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments