Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Scaireanna Apple Buail I measc Imní Thar Curbs iPhone tSín

Meán Fómhair 7, 2023
On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines as a result of concerns over China’s iPhone curbs and weakness in chip stocks. Apple, a heavyweight in the S&P, contributed to the declines with a 3.5% drop in its share price. This followed news that China had expanded restrictions on iPhone use by state employees, requiring them to stop using their mobiles at work. Bloomberg reported that China planned to extend the iPhone ban to state firms and agencies as well. The negative impact of Apple’s potential troubles in China affected not only the company itself but also its suppliers and companies with significant exposure to China.

The S&P 500 technology sector, in particular, experienced a decline of 1.9% as a result of this news, making it the largest percentage decliner among the index’s 11 major sectors. In addition to the concerns about Apple, the market was also affected by a fall in weekly U.S. jobless claims, which raised worries about interest rates and inflation. The number of Americans filing for unemployment claims fell to the lowest level since February, indicating a potentially favorable labor market.

However, investors remained uncertain about the Federal Reserve’s path for interest rates and awaited inflation readings for August. The market’s decline was seen as a cautious defensive stance in anticipation of the release of the next inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13%, outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq due to Apple’s lower ranking in the cyclicals-heavy index compared to the market capitalization-weighted S&P 500, where Apple has a significant influence.

Notably, defensive utilities were the biggest gainers among the S&P sectors, indicating a risk-off sentiment in the market. The Philadelphia semiconductor index also experienced a 2% decline, with shares of Apple suppliers such as Skyworks Solutions, Qualcomm, and Qorvo dropping more than 7%. The news from China has led investors to consider the relationship between the U.S. and China as a major risk to current equity prices, especially in the technology sector. Data showing a decline in China’s exports and imports in August further added to the negative sentiment.

In other news, McDonald’s saw a 1% rise after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “overweight,” while automation software firm UiPath experienced a 10.5% increase on an optimistic annual revenue forecast.

– Reuters (no URL provided)

