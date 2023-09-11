Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Tosaíonn an Bhliain Theicneolaíoch le hImeacht Apple agus Comhdháil Dreamforce

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023
Tosaíonn an Bhliain Theicneolaíoch le hImeacht Apple agus Comhdháil Dreamforce

The second week of September marks the beginning of a new tech year, with major events such as Apple’s iPhone event and Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference setting the tone for the industry. These events also signal the start of the tech conference season, with shows lined up for Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Oracle.

One highly anticipated event is the initial public offering of Arm Holdings, expected to value the chip designer at $50 billion to $54.5 billion. This IPO, along with the planned public offering of delivery startup Instacart, could revive the dormant tech IPO market. The stakes are high this year, as legal battles, macroeconomic conditions, the trade war with China, and regulatory challenges have raised concerns.

The week’s events highlight both the opportunities and issues in the tech industry. Arm’s IPO showcases the strength of tech and AI, while the Google-DoJ case raises concerns about the power wielded by a few companies. The Justice Department argues that Google illegally leveraged agreements with phone makers and internet browsers to monopolize the search engine market.

Meanwhile, a Senate panel is convening to discuss responsible AI use, and bipartisan legislation is being crafted to regulate AI. Even tech giants like Apple and Salesforce are not immune to challenges, with Apple facing revenue and sales issues and Salesforce considering relocating Dreamforce due to concerns about drug use and homelessness in San Francisco.

The main concern looming over the tech landscape is AI. The closed-door nature of discussions and the potential for regulatory capture by dominant players in the industry raise questions about the fairness of regulations. However, the involvement of the Department of Justice adds seriousness to the issue.

Overall, this jam-packed tech week sets the stage for the tech industry in the coming year, with a mix of opportunities, challenges, and regulatory concerns.

Foinsí:
– “Tech Year Kicks Off with Apple Event and Dreamforce Conference” (source article)
– Apple Inc. (AAPL)
– Salesforce Inc. (CRM)
– Meta Platforms Inc. (META)
– Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)
– Oracle Corp. (ORCL)
– Arm Holdings Plc (owned by SoftBank Group Corp.) (9984)
– Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG)
– Samsung Electronics Co. (005930)
- Mozilla
– Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
– Kimberlee Josephson, associate professor of business administration at Lebanon Valley College (Pa.)

Note: URLs are not provided for the sources.

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

teicneolaíocht

An tSeapáin chun Inneall Roicéad Breosla Meatán a Fhorbairt le haghaidh Seoladh 2030

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
teicneolaíocht

Díolachán Discover Samsung: Faigh Stáisiún SmartThings Samsung ar $1 amháin!

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teicneolaíocht

An Ealaín na Decluttering: ligean ar dul ar an Barrachas

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Méadaíonn Géinte a Oidhrítear ó Neanderthals an Riosca maidir le Covid-19 Trom, Fionnachtana an Staidéir

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Ag Abhcóideacht don Scoth: Dínit na Neanderthals

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Bunús Ársa: Rúndiamhra an Ár nIarthar a Réiteach

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tuairiscíonn Tamil Nadu Cás Nua amháin COVID-19 le Ráta Dearfach Nialais Tástála

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments