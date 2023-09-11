Saol na Cathrach

Macanna M3 Apple Moillithe Go dtí 2023, De réir Anailísithe

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023
According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the first wave of Apple’s highly anticipated M3 Macs will not be launching until 2023. Kuo, who often receives insider information from Apple’s manufacturing supply chains, did not provide specific details about the delay. This shift in timing mirrors Apple’s release of M2-based MacBook Pro and Mac mini designs, which were initially planned for late 2022 but were ultimately launched in January 2023.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, another prominent source of information on Apple’s products, also revised his predictions regarding a potential October Mac announcement. While he believes that Apple will have some products to launch after September, including a potential iPad Air refresh, he anticipates that these releases will be done through press releases rather than prerecorded announcement videos.

It is worth noting that Kuo’s announcement solely refers to the MacBook lineup and not other devices within Apple’s portfolio. The iMac stands out as one device that is long overdue for a refresh, as it remains the only Mac model without a variant of the M2 chip. On the other hand, non-MacBooks such as the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro have received more recent updates with M2 chips.

The M3 chips are expected to be manufactured using a new 3 nm process from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC). This process will allow Apple to enhance chip performance without increasing power consumption. The M3 lineup is expected to feature additional CPU and GPU cores compared to the M2 versions, as well as architectural improvements introduced by Apple.

Those currently using Intel Macs that may be feeling sluggish or incompatible with macOS Sonoma can look forward to the M3 generation as a worthwhile upgrade. Early adopters of the first M1 Macs in late 2020 may also find the M3 lineup tempting for an upgrade.

While it remains uncertain if Apple will address its Mac lineup during its September event, we will be providing live coverage of the announcements on September 12 at 1 pm Eastern Time.

Foinsí:
– Ming-Chi Kuo
– Mark Gurman ó Bloomberg

