Cuireann an tÚdarás Idirthurais Spokane Córas Taispeána Fíor-Ama i bhFeidhm do Phaisinéirí

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Spokane Transit Authority implements Real-Time Display System for Passengers

Meán Fómhair 8, 2023
The Spokane Transit Authority has recently introduced a real-time on-bus display system in collaboration with Nanonation, a company based in Lincoln. Over the past two years, Nanonation has worked on developing and implementing this system to modernize the transit experience for passengers.

The project involved the installation of 130 digital kiosks and signs, managed by Nanonation, at bus stops and on-board Spokane’s fleet of electric buses. These displays provide passengers with real-time information, including upcoming events, next bus stops, and points of interest in the area. This feature aims to create a more user-friendly experience, especially for visitors to the city who may not be familiar with the transit system.

According to Zac Rustad, Nanonation’s chief marketing officer, the combination of their advanced software technologies with the new displays has resulted in an unparalleled user experience. The digital signage project for the Spokane Transit Authority marks another successful endeavor for Nanonation, which primarily specializes in retail projects. However, they have recently expanded their services to include the development of self-service kiosks for restaurant ordering.

The implementation of these real-time displays is significant for both passengers and the transit authority. Passengers can stay informed about their journey, upcoming events, and local points of interest, enhancing their overall experience. This technology also streamlines communication and provides valuable data to the transit authority, allowing them to improve services based on passenger needs and preferences.

Overall, the introduction of the real-time on-bus display system by the Spokane Transit Authority and Nanonation signifies a step towards a more connected and efficient public transport system. With the successful completion of this project, passengers can expect a more convenient and informative transit experience in Spokane.

Foinsí:
– Spokane Transit Authority
– Nanonation

