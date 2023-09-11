Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Aontaíonn Qualcomm agus Apple ar Mhargadh Nua Soláthair Sliseanna 5G

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023
Aontaíonn Qualcomm agus Apple ar Mhargadh Nua Soláthair Sliseanna 5G

Qualcomm has announced a new agreement with Apple to supply 5G chips to the tech giant until at least 2026. This comes after a previous chip supply deal between the two companies in 2019, which marked the end of a long legal battle.

The forthcoming iPhone launch, expected to be unveiled this week, will be the final product introduced under the previous chip supply agreement. While specific financial details of the new agreement were not disclosed, Qualcomm emphasized that the terms are “similar” to their previous arrangement.

In addition to the chip supply deal, Qualcomm and Apple also have a patent licensing agreement that remains active until 2025, with the option for a two-year extension. This agreement ensures that Apple can continue using Qualcomm’s patented technology in their devices.

It is worth noting that Apple has been investing in developing its own modem technology. In 2019, the company acquired Intel’s modem unit for $1 billion. Although Apple’s roadmap for integrating its proprietary chips into their devices remains undisclosed, Qualcomm projects that only a fifth of Apple’s iPhones will incorporate their chips by 2026.

However, it is important to mention that Qualcomm’s projections regarding its partnership with Apple in the past have been conservative. In 2021, Qualcomm projected that none of the iPhone 14 models would feature their modems, but they were proven wrong when all models released last year actually had Qualcomm modems.

Overall, this new agreement between Qualcomm and Apple ensures a continued partnership in providing 5G technology for iPhones, while also allowing Apple the flexibility to develop its own modem technology in the future.

Foinsí:
- Qualcomm
- Apple

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

teicneolaíocht

An tSeapáin chun Inneall Roicéad Breosla Meatán a Fhorbairt le haghaidh Seoladh 2030

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
teicneolaíocht

Díolachán Discover Samsung: Faigh Stáisiún SmartThings Samsung ar $1 amháin!

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teicneolaíocht

An Ealaín na Decluttering: ligean ar dul ar an Barrachas

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Méadaíonn Géinte a Oidhrítear ó Neanderthals an Riosca maidir le Covid-19 Trom, Fionnachtana an Staidéir

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Ag Abhcóideacht don Scoth: Dínit na Neanderthals

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Bunús Ársa: Rúndiamhra an Ár nIarthar a Réiteach

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tuairiscíonn Tamil Nadu Cás Nua amháin COVID-19 le Ráta Dearfach Nialais Tástála

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments