Buaileann Baile Fadaimseartha Paul Anka an margadh ar $10 milliún

Mampho Brescia

Meán Fómhair 8, 2023
The luxurious Los Angeles-area home owned by renowned Canadian crooner Paul Anka is now up for sale at a price of $10 million. Located in the Sherwood Country Club estate in Thousand Oaks, California, this 7,791-square-foot residence sits on nearly 6 acres of gated land, offering breathtaking views of the clubhouse and surrounding mountains.

The property, listed by Mary Ann Scott of Beverly & Company and Team Nicki LaPorta and Karen Crystal at Compass, embraces the Sherwood lifestyle with its blend of opulence and the natural beauty of the nearby lake and Santa Monica Mountains.

Acclaimed for his hits such as “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Diana,” and the iconic “My Way” (made famous by Frank Sinatra), Paul Anka purchased this French-inspired residence in 2007 for just under $4 million. With its semi-open layout, stone floors, high ceilings, and statement light fixtures, the home exudes elegance and style.

The residence boasts an eat-in chef’s pantry with a spacious island and a windowed breakfast nook. It also features multiple reception rooms, two of which house Anka’s collection of gold records. French doors throughout the home provide access to the backyard, where an infinity-edge pool, several lounge areas, and a fire pit create an outdoor haven.

The property offers four en-suite bedrooms, along with two additional bathrooms. The main suite consists of an office area, a dressing room, and a bathroom with a soaking tub. Additionally, the home includes a recording studio, a wine cellar, multiple office spaces, and a billiards room.

For fitness enthusiasts, there is an air-conditioned gym located in a freestanding glass structure, along with a bathroom and outdoor shower. With its numerous amenities and stunning surroundings, this home presents a luxurious and idyllic lifestyle.

