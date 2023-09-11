Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Críochnaíonn Microsoft Nuashonruithe le haghaidh Duo Dromchla Bunaidh, Ag fágáil Custaiméirí Díomá

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023
Críochnaíonn Microsoft Nuashonruithe le haghaidh Duo Dromchla Bunaidh, Ag fágáil Custaiméirí Díomá

The original Microsoft Surface Duo, released in 2020, has reached the end of its software updates, leaving customers disappointed. The unique dual-screen device was marketed as a productivity tool with enhanced multitasking capabilities. However, initial reviews highlighted significant software issues, although the hardware was praised.

Microsoft promised three years of software updates for the Surface Duo, but the updates were slow to arrive. The company released an update to Android 11 in early 2022, several months behind schedule. This was followed by the arrival of Android 12L for both the original Surface Duo and its sequel later in 2022.

Unfortunately, Android 12L will be the last update for the original Surface Duo. A Microsoft support page confirms that updates for the device, including full OS and security updates, ended on September 10, 2023. Despite this, an Android 13 update was never released for the Surface Duo, even though Google had released the update over a year ago. This means that customers who purchased the $1,400 phone from Microsoft received fewer OS updates compared to Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

The future doesn’t look promising for the Surface Duo 2 either. It is expected to lose support in October 2024, and there are no indications of an official Android 13 release for the device so far. Microsoft seems to have moved away from the dual-screen form factor, with reports suggesting that the company is planning a foldable device similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Google’s Pixel Fold.

Although the original Surface Duo may no longer receive updates, Microsoft’s decision to focus on a different form factor for its future devices indicates the company’s commitment to improving the user experience. However, for existing Surface Duo owners, the lack of updates leaves them with a sense of disappointment and a desire for more support from Microsoft.

Foinsí:
- Windows Central

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

teicneolaíocht

An tSeapáin chun Inneall Roicéad Breosla Meatán a Fhorbairt le haghaidh Seoladh 2030

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
teicneolaíocht

Díolachán Discover Samsung: Faigh Stáisiún SmartThings Samsung ar $1 amháin!

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teicneolaíocht

An Ealaín na Decluttering: ligean ar dul ar an Barrachas

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Ag Abhcóideacht don Scoth: Dínit na Neanderthals

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Bunús Ársa: Rúndiamhra an Ár nIarthar a Réiteach

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tuairiscíonn Tamil Nadu Cás Nua amháin COVID-19 le Ráta Dearfach Nialais Tástála

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Fianáin a Thuiscint: Cad Atá Siad agus Mar a Tionchar Atá siad ar Do Eispéireas Ar Líne

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments