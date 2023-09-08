Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Úsáideann Eolaithe Foghlaim Meaisín chun Ábhair Nua Maighnéad a Thuar gan Eilimintí Criticiúla

ByRobert Andrew

Meán Fómhair 8, 2023
Úsáideann Eolaithe Foghlaim Meaisín chun Ábhair Nua Maighnéad a Thuar gan Eilimintí Criticiúla

Scientists at the Ames National Laboratory have developed a machine learning model to predict new magnet materials without using scarce elements. This innovative approach focuses on a material’s Curie temperature, offering a more sustainable path for future technological applications.

High-performance magnets, which are crucial for technologies such as wind energy, data storage, electric vehicles, and magnetic refrigeration, traditionally contain critical elements like cobalt and rare earth materials. However, these materials are in high demand and have limited availability. To address this issue, the researchers at Ames National Laboratory aimed to design new magnetic materials with reduced critical materials.

Machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence, played a crucial role in this research. The team used experimental data and theoretical modeling to train their machine learning algorithm. Curie temperature, which is the maximum temperature at which a material maintains its magnetism, served as a vital parameter in predicting new magnetic materials.

The development of the machine learning model was an effort to utilize fundamental science in the field. By training the model with known magnetic materials, the researchers established a relationship between electronic and atomic structure features and Curie temperature. This enabled the model to predict potential candidate materials.

To validate the model, the team focused on compounds based on cerium, zirconium, and iron. The researchers successfully synthesized and characterized these materials, and the machine learning model accurately predicted their Curie temperature. This successful outcome represents a significant step towards creating a high-throughput method for designing new permanent magnets.

The use of machine learning in the discovery of new magnet materials offers a sustainable and efficient alternative to the traditional experimental approach. By saving time and resources, this approach paves the way for the development of high-performance magnets using abundant domestic components. The researchers at Ames National Laboratory are committed to writing physics-informed machine learning for a sustainable future.

Source: “Physics-Informed Machine-Learning Prediction of Curie Temperatures and Its Promise for Guiding the Discovery of Functional Magnetic Materials” by Prashant Singh, Tyler Del Rose, Andriy Palasyuk, and Yaroslav Mudryk (Chemistry of Materials)

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

teicneolaíocht

Athraigh Apple go USB-C ar iPhone 15: Bogadh Éigeantach, Ach le Sochair

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
teicneolaíocht

Sinséar: Leigheas Nádúrtha le haghaidh Constipation

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teicneolaíocht

Mods le Tacú Oifigiúil Starfield ag Teacht in 2024

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Chaill tú

Nuacht

Todhchaí Ullmhúcháin Dromchla: Dul chun cinn i dTeicneolaíocht Meaisín Meilt Urlár Domhanda

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Athraigh Apple go USB-C ar iPhone 15: Bogadh Éigeantach, Ach le Sochair

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Sinséar: Leigheas Nádúrtha le haghaidh Constipation

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Mods le Tacú Oifigiúil Starfield ag Teacht in 2024

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments