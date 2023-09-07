Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Nocht na sceitheanna is déanaí na Príomhshonraí

Vicky Stavropoulou

Meán Fómhair 7, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Nocht na sceitheanna is déanaí na Príomhshonraí

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is generating a lot of buzz, and leakster Yogesh Brar has added to the speculation by sharing a list of key specifications. While some of the leaks corroborate previous reports, there are also a few surprises.

One notable feature is the use of a titanium frame, taking inspiration from Apple’s design choices. However, the change in material is not expected to have a significant impact on weight. In fact, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to be 1g lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at 233g. This is in contrast to the iPhone Pro models, which will be lighter due to a switch from stainless steel to titanium.

In terms of processors, while there have been reports of Exynos making a comeback, it seems that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It is speculated that this will be the “for Galaxy” version of the processor, with boosted capabilities.

The display of the S24 Ultra is said to be a 6.8″ LTPO AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution. There are rumors of a switch to a flat design, and the display is expected to be exceptionally bright, with a peak brightness of 2,200 nits.

The camera system on the S24 Ultra will receive significant upgrades. It is rumored to feature a new 200MP sensor, known as the HP25X. While the sensor size remains the same at 1/1.3″, improvements in autofocus and pixel binning technology are expected. Additionally, the 3x telephoto camera will be equipped with a new 50MP sensor, providing enhanced capabilities. However, the 12MP ultra-wide and the 12MP selfie camera may not receive upgrades. The periscope module will retain its 10MP sensor.

Contrary to previous rumors, the S24 Ultra is now speculated to retain a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, rather than the anticipated 65W charging.

While these leaks offer exciting insights into the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it is important to note that the release of the S24 series is still several months away, and more reliable rumors are expected closer to the launch date.

Foinsí:
– Yogesh Brar – Leakster
– Via – original source

By Vicky Stavropoulou

