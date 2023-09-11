Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Fuinneog Seolta Fáinne Samsung Réaltra Nochta ag Imeacht Réaltra S24 i mí Eanáir

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023
Fuinneog Seolta Fáinne Samsung Réaltra Nochta ag Imeacht Réaltra S24 i mí Eanáir

It seems that Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Ring, a health-focused wearable, will not be released this year. However, recent reports suggest that the Ring will be announced at the upcoming Galaxy S24 unveiling event in January. In fact, it is believed that the Galaxy Ring will be the star product of the event, possibly overshadowing the Galaxy S24 series itself.

While Samsung typically holds Unpacked events for new phone releases in February, there have been instances of January launches as well. With detailed leaks already surfacing about the Galaxy S24 series, it is plausible that the company may opt for an earlier launch this time. The main uncertainty remains whether the Ring will be ready in time for the event.

According to sources, Samsung is gearing up for mass production of the Galaxy Ring. However, progress has been slow due to the additional regulatory clearances required for a health-tracking product. The Ring is expected to integrate the health-focused features of the Galaxy Watches while potentially omitting traditional smartwatch functions, such as a display.

The compact and discreet design of the Galaxy Ring has the potential to appeal to a wider audience. It may attract individuals who prefer the aesthetics of a classic watch or those who prefer not to wear a watch at all, but still desire features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and exercise tracking. If rumors are accurate, the Galaxy Ring will be more than just a ring-shaped smart band; it will mark Samsung’s next major breakthrough in the wearable technology market.

Source: [Source (in Chinese)] [Via]

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

teicneolaíocht

An tSeapáin chun Inneall Roicéad Breosla Meatán a Fhorbairt le haghaidh Seoladh 2030

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
teicneolaíocht

Díolachán Discover Samsung: Faigh Stáisiún SmartThings Samsung ar $1 amháin!

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teicneolaíocht

An Ealaín na Decluttering: ligean ar dul ar an Barrachas

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Méadaíonn Géinte a Oidhrítear ó Neanderthals an Riosca maidir le Covid-19 Trom, Fionnachtana an Staidéir

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Ag Abhcóideacht don Scoth: Dínit na Neanderthals

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Bunús Ársa: Rúndiamhra an Ár nIarthar a Réiteach

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tuairiscíonn Tamil Nadu Cás Nua amháin COVID-19 le Ráta Dearfach Nialais Tástála

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments