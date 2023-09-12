Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Scairshealbhóirí Apple Dóchasach do Seoladh iPhone 15 I measc Imní na Síne

ByRobert Andrew

Meán Fómhair 12, 2023
Scairshealbhóirí Apple Dóchasach do Seoladh iPhone 15 I measc Imní na Síne

With Apple’s annual September product-launch event just around the corner, investors are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the highly anticipated iPhone 15. However, concerns about China have cast a shadow over the tech giant’s stock in recent days. Reports of a potential ban on government employees using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices at work in Beijing have caused some uncertainty.

Despite these concerns, Apple’s stock had been performing well prior to the news from China. After a brief hit on quarterly earnings in August, the stock surged over 9% in the weeks leading up to September 5th. Historically, the period leading up to Apple’s annual product event has been bullish for the company’s shares, particularly since 2016 when Apple began outperforming the S&P 500.

Looking back at Apple’s performance in previous years, we see a mixed record. In 2016, the stock traded flat before jumping nearly 7% following the media event. In 2017, shares edged lower before surging to end the year. However, 2018 saw a decline after the event, while 2019 and 2020 experienced significant gains. In 2021, the stock declined before rallying after the event, and in 2022, it stumbled in the aftermath.

This year’s product launch, referred to as “Wonderlust,” is set to include a presentation by CEO Tim Cook from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. The recent news regarding the potential ban on iPhone use by Chinese government employees has only heightened anticipation for the event.

While Apple’s stock suffered losses last week, many analysts view the sell-off as overblown. Wedbush Securities, for example, believes that Apple’s share gains in the Chinese smartphone market outweigh the potential impact of a government ban. Goldman Sachs estimates that such a ban would affect approximately 7.5% of China’s employed population and have a 1% impact on Apple’s revenue.

Jim Cramer, a prominent investor, continues to stand by his optimistic view on Apple, stating that Chinese consumers are still purchasing Apple products. Despite concerns about China, Apple shareholders remain hopeful for the iPhone 15 launch and are eagerly awaiting the announcement.

