Nochtann Google Sraith Pixel 8 agus Pixel Watch 2 Roimh an Seoladh

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 7, 2023
Google has surprised everyone by revealing the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 a month earlier than expected. A video has been released showcasing a 360-degree view of both phones, and they will be available for pre-order right after the Made by Google launch event on October 4th.

While there wasn’t much speculation about the physical appearance of the devices, the video confirms the previously leaked Porcelain version of the Pixel 8 Pro, as well as a pink option for the standard edition. The video also highlights the size difference between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with rumors suggesting a slightly smaller display for the Pixel 8 compared to its predecessor.

In addition to the phones, a second video confirms a porcelain strap for the Pixel Watch 2, which matches the Pixel 8 Pro. This unveiling of the devices allows Google to showcase the design and features without much mystery surrounding them.

It is unclear why Google chose to reveal the phones early, but it gives them an opportunity to generate excitement and anticipation for their upcoming launch event. As always, consumers can expect the Pixel series to offer unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

