Faigheann Google Chrome Smidiú Amhairc agus Gnéithe Nua don 15ú Comóradh

Meán Fómhair 8, 2023
Google Chrome, the popular web browser, is getting a visual makeover and exciting new features to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The upcoming update includes a refreshed design based on the Material You design language, customizable color palettes, a comprehensive menu for faster access to options, a redesigned Chrome Web Store with AI-powered extensions, and improved Safe Browsing for enhanced security against malware and phishing.

The desktop redesign of Chrome is inspired by the Material You design language introduced alongside Android 12. This design language allows users to personalize the browser’s dynamic colors, motion effects, and widgets. With the forthcoming update, Chrome will feature refreshed icons for improved legibility and offer new color palette choices to customize the toolbar and various tools.

In addition to the design enhancements, the upcoming Chrome browser will introduce a more expansive menu for quicker access to functions such as Chrome extensions, browsing history, downloads, settings, Google Password Manager, and more. The Chrome Web Store will also see a redesign, including dedicated sections for AI-powered extensions and Editors’ spotlight picks.

Google is also improving its Safe Browsing feature by implementing real-time checks of websites against its known malicious sites. This will result in a 25% improvement in protection against malware and phishing threats.

These modifications will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks. To enjoy the new features and design changes, ensure your Chrome browser is up-to-date with the latest version.

Overall, these updates aim to enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of Google Chrome, providing users with a more customizable, secure, and user-friendly browsing experience.

