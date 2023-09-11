Saol na Cathrach

Clogad Modúlach The Roof Boxxer 2: Rogha Stylish agus Praiticiúil do Ghluaisrothaithe

The Roof Boxxer helmet has been a popular choice among motorcyclists since its inception in 1993. Known for its unique rounded design, which combines modern and retro styling, Roof is now celebrating its 30th anniversary by introducing the newest version of one of its most beloved helmets – the Boxxer 2 modular helmet.

The original Roof Boxxer helmet, launched in 1995, gained popularity due to its striking style and practical features. Its modular design, with a 180-degree flipping chin bar, provided riders with the flexibility to easily move the bar out of the way while maintaining an unmistakable aesthetic. In 2017, Roof introduced the Boxxer Carbon, a lighter and more performance-oriented version of the same design.

The Boxxer 2 is an evolution of the Boxxer line, with Roof maintaining its iconic styling while incorporating updated technology to meet the new ECE R22.06 standard. The helmet retains its dual P/J homologation, meaning it is approved for road use with the chin bar open or closed. The new FleXLocker system ensures secure locking of the fiberglass shell in the open position, making the helmet lightweight at just 3.5 pounds (1,600 grams). Remarkably, despite conforming to the 22.06 standard, the Boxxer 2 maintains the same weight as its predecessor.

Inside the helmet, the Boxxer 2 features a removable and washable Silent Lining interior with antibacterial treatment, designed for comfort and a quiet riding experience. The helmet also includes extra cushions for customizable thickness and offers optional cheek pads of varying thicknesses. It comes with a clear anti-scratch visor with an anti-fog screen and is intercom-ready.

The Roof Boxxer 2 modular helmet is available in three solid colors (black, gray, and red) and various graphic options. It is offered in sizes ranging from XS to XXL and has a suggested retail price of 499 Euros ($536 USD).

In conclusion, the Roof Boxxer 2 modular helmet combines style and practicality, making it an appealing choice for motorcyclists. With its updated design and adherence to safety standards, this helmet offers riders the perfect blend of innovation and classic appeal.

Sainmhínithe ar théarmaí:
– Modular helmet: A helmet with a chin bar that can be flipped up, allowing the rider to fully expose their face.
– Homologation: The process of certifying that a product meets certain safety and performance standards.
– ECE R22.06 standard: A European standard for motorcycle helmets, ensuring they meet specific safety requirements.

