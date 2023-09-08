Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Tugann eBay isteach Uirlis AI chun Liostaí Táirge a Chruthú ar a Ardán

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Meán Fómhair 8, 2023
Tugann eBay isteach Uirlis AI chun Liostaí Táirge a Chruthú ar a Ardán

Summary: eBay has unveiled a new image-based listing tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to auto-generate a product description from a single photo. The tool, available only on the eBay app for iOS users currently, allows sellers to simply snap a picture of the item, and the AI will fill in all the necessary details, including titles, descriptions, release dates, and sub-categories. It even suggests a price and shipping cost. The feature aims to simplify the listing process and remove barriers to entry for first-time sellers, who may find it overwhelming to create competitive listings. Initial feedback has been positive, with 95% of users who tried the AI-generated descriptions opting to use them. Additionally, eBay announced a seamless background-removing tool that replaces the background of the product image with a clean white backdrop. These new tools demonstrate eBay’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to enhance the user experience on its platform.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are capable of understanding, learning, and performing tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Source: Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post ghaolmhara

teicneolaíocht

Athraigh Apple go USB-C ar iPhone 15: Bogadh Éigeantach, Ach le Sochair

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
teicneolaíocht

Sinséar: Leigheas Nádúrtha le haghaidh Constipation

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teicneolaíocht

Mods le Tacú Oifigiúil Starfield ag Teacht in 2024

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Chaill tú

teicneolaíocht

Athraigh Apple go USB-C ar iPhone 15: Bogadh Éigeantach, Ach le Sochair

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Sinséar: Leigheas Nádúrtha le haghaidh Constipation

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Mods le Tacú Oifigiúil Starfield ag Teacht in 2024

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Gné Nua á Thástáil ar Instagram chun Postálacha Beatha a Chomhroinnt le Cairde Dún

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments