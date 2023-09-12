Global pilots for digital travel credentials are set to extend beyond Europe, with the forthcoming biometric scanners from Idemia supporting these digital credentials. This was revealed during a recent Future Travel Experience webinar titled “The Seamless Trusted Traveler Experience: What’s Next?” The webinar brought together stakeholders from the U.S. government, airlines, and Idemia to discuss the implementation of digital travel credentials and the reduction of ID document checks at airports.

Neal Latta of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reviewed the TSA PreCheck program, highlighting its success in processing travelers efficiently. About 99 percent of travelers who go through PreCheck are processed in 10 minutes or less. This year alone, the TSA PreCheck program has seen an addition of approximately 4 million applicants. With TSA PreCheck, Customs and Border Protection’s Trusted Travelers, and other low-risk populations, such as DoD employees, a total of 34 million people can benefit from expedited airport processes.

Greg Forbes of Delta Air Lines discussed consumer sentiment, emphasizing that the majority of travelers prefer using face biometrics over traditional travel documents. Additionally, users of digital ID give airport processes a 30 point higher Net Promoter Score. Delta’s biometric Touchless PreCheck experience is expanding to major airports in New York (JFK and La Guardia) and LA (LAX). Forbes stated that Delta is prepared to match the speed at which TSA wants to expand its biometric capabilities.

Beyond passenger sentiment, the primary concern remains to efficiently process a higher volume of passengers without compromising on security. Biometrics can significantly reduce bag drop times from an average of 4 minutes to just 30 seconds. This was highlighted by Forbes during the webinar.

During the webinar, Nick van Straten of KLM discussed the Digital Travel Credential Type 1 pilot, for which Idemia serves as the technology supplier. Passengers can create a Digital Travel Credential (DTC) by scanning their passport using a smartphone app provided by Idemia. This pilot is currently being carried out on flights between Canada and the Netherlands, and it is a continuation of a previous pilot that was disrupted due to the pandemic.

Idemia’s Lisa Sullivan noted that the mobile driver’s license being launched by some states in the U.S. is the rough equivalent of the DTC. She also mentioned that the next iteration of the Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) II devices supplied to TSA by Idemia will be capable of accepting digital travel credentials. Furthermore, 1:N facial recognition can be implemented at other touchpoints to ensure consistency in passenger experiences.

Idemia’s main goal for biometric enrollment to TSA PreCheck is to provide consumers with a variety of options to join, ensuring a seamless and trusted traveler experience.

Sources: Future Travel Experience

Sainmhínithe:

Digital Travel Credentials: These are digital versions of travel documents, such as passports, that can be stored and presented electronically on mobile devices or through biometric identification.

These are digital versions of travel documents, such as passports, that can be stored and presented electronically on mobile devices or through biometric identification. Bithmhéadracht: Biometrics refers to the measurement and analysis of unique physical or behavioral characteristics for identification and authentication purposes. This can include fingerprints, iris scans, voice recognition, and facial recognition.

Biometrics refers to the measurement and analysis of unique physical or behavioral characteristics for identification and authentication purposes. This can include fingerprints, iris scans, voice recognition, and facial recognition. IDEMIA: Idemia is a global leader in augmented identity solutions, providing technologies and services for secure authentication and identification.

Idemia is a global leader in augmented identity solutions, providing technologies and services for secure authentication and identification. TSA PreCheck: TSA PreCheck is a program by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration that offers expedited security screening for trusted travelers, allowing them to pass through security checkpoints with shoes on, liquids in their bags, and laptops in their cases.

TSA PreCheck is a program by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration that offers expedited security screening for trusted travelers, allowing them to pass through security checkpoints with shoes on, liquids in their bags, and laptops in their cases. Credential Authentication Technology (CAT): CAT is a system used to authenticate and validate credentials, such as electronic travel documents, by checking their validity and verifying the identity of the document holder.