Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Shocraigh Apple iPhones agus Táirgí Nua a Nochtadh ag Ócáid Lainseála

ByRobert Andrew

Meán Fómhair 12, 2023
Apple is gearing up to reveal its latest lineup of iPhones, Apple Watches, and other products at a live-streamed launch event on Tuesday. The company hopes that these new offerings will help boost iPhone sales, which have been on a decline for the past three quarters. Concerns about the future of iPhones in China due to tensions with the U.S. have also impacted Apple’s market value negatively.

The new iPhone line is expected to consist of four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The base models, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, will be in line with Apple’s previous products, while the emphasis will be on the high-end Pro models. Apple is aiming to entice customers to pay more for a new phone with the Pro models, which are rumored to come with a $100 price increase compared to the previous iPhone 12.

To justify the higher price, the Pro and Pro Max models will feature a new A17 chip with improved processing power, increased memory, and enhanced battery life. The Pro Max will also have upgraded lenses for better zoom capabilities. Additionally, these models will have titanium edges instead of stainless steel, reducing their overall weight. A notable change is the replacement of the ring/mute switch with an “action button” that triggers various functions.

The launch of the new iPhones is expected to potentially trigger a “mini super-cycle” where a significant number of consumers decide to upgrade their smartphones. According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, one-quarter of Apple’s global iPhone users haven’t upgraded their devices in four years, surpassing Apple’s claim of a three-year lifespan for iPhones.

While competitors like Samsung and Google are introducing foldable phones with bending screens, Apple is not changing the fundamental shape or form of its iPhones. However, one significant change that users may or may not welcome is the adoption of a new charging port. The newest iPhones will replace Apple’s proprietary Lightning port with a USB-C charging port to comply with new European regulations.

Other anticipated announcements include updated versions of the Apple Watch, the Series 9 and the Ultra, which will feature faster processing speeds and enhanced location tracking capabilities. Additionally, Apple may introduce iOS 17 software updates such as autocorrect improvements, a new journaling app, a digital business card swapping feature, and offline navigation map downloads.

Foinsí:
- Bloomberg
– CNBC
- Forbes

