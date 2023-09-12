Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

teicneolaíocht

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Available at a Massive Discount Ahead of iPhone 15 Pro Launch

ByMampho Brescia

Meán Fómhair 12, 2023
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Available at a Massive Discount Ahead of iPhone 15 Pro Launch

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro will soon be removed from the Apple Store as Apple prepares to launch its new flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro. However, before its official exit, the iPhone 14 Pro is currently available at a significant discount on Flipkart.

Originally launched in the previous year with a starting price of Rs 1,29,900, the iPhone 14 Pro is now listed on Flipkart for Rs 1,19,999 after a discount of Rs 9,901. Additionally, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 36,100 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 83,899. Customers can also avail an extra Rs 3,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This brings the final price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs 80,899 after a massive discount of Rs 49,001.

The iPhone 14 Pro stands out as Apple’s first “notchless” phone, thanks to its innovative Dynamic Island feature. It is equipped with the powerful A16 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. The device sports a new 48MP triple camera setup, capturing stunning images with incredible detail. The iPhone 14 Pro boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and features a 12MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

The popularity of the iPhone 14 Pro has made it a highly sought-after device, often being sold out on popular e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. The base storage model, in particular, has been in high demand.

As Apple gears up for the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro, consumers have the opportunity to purchase the iPhone 14 Pro at a considerable discount. With its notchless design, powerful chip, and impressive camera setup, the iPhone 14 Pro remains a top choice for tech enthusiasts.

Foinsí:
– Flipkart
– Banc HDFC

By Mampho Brescia

Post ghaolmhara

teicneolaíocht

An tSeapáin chun Inneall Roicéad Breosla Meatán a Fhorbairt le haghaidh Seoladh 2030

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
teicneolaíocht

Díolachán Discover Samsung: Faigh Stáisiún SmartThings Samsung ar $1 amháin!

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teicneolaíocht

An Ealaín na Decluttering: ligean ar dul ar an Barrachas

Meán Fómhair 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Méadaíonn Géinte a Oidhrítear ó Neanderthals an Riosca maidir le Covid-19 Trom, Fionnachtana an Staidéir

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Ag Abhcóideacht don Scoth: Dínit na Neanderthals

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Bunús Ársa: Rúndiamhra an Ár nIarthar a Réiteach

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Tuairiscíonn Tamil Nadu Cás Nua amháin COVID-19 le Ráta Dearfach Nialais Tástála

Meán Fómhair 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments