Forbraíonn Eolaithe Modh Nua chun Maighnéid Aonmhóilín Feabhsaithe a Tháirgeadh

Scientists from the University of Ottawa have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of molecular magnets. They have developed a new technique for creating better molecule-based magnets, known as single-molecule magnets (SMMs), using a two-coordinate lanthanide complex. This advancement holds potential for high-density storage, quantum computing, and miniaturized memory devices.

The researchers at the University of Ottawa have successfully synthesized a two-coordinate lanthanide complex that possesses magnet-like properties intrinsic to the molecule itself. This complex is a significant achievement that demonstrates the enormous potential of these molecules in various applications.

The discovery made by the team opens the door to the development of high-capacity hard drives, the advancement of quantum computing, and the creation of faster, more compact memory devices. These molecule-based materials have the ability to revolutionize molecular electronics and pave the way for more efficient and powerful electronic devices.

The research conducted by the team at the University of Ottawa was led by Professor Muralee Murugesu, a renowned expert in the field of molecular magnets. The team collaborated with Professor Akseli Mansikkamäki from the University of Oulu, Finland, as well as post-doctoral fellows and doctoral students.

The synthetic approach used by the researchers allowed them to isolate the rare two-coordinate species and achieve a significant energy level separation, as predicted by theory. This breakthrough confirms the potential of these molecule-based magnets and provides a blueprint for the creation of new materials with enhanced magnetic properties.

The magnetic and luminescent properties of the complexes were measured using specialized equipment funded by the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI). These measurements provided valuable insights into the electronic structure of the complexes and confirmed the findings through computational studies.

The development of improved single-molecule magnets has been a significant focus of research in recent years. These magnets offer unique properties at the nanoscale, such as quantum tunneling of magnetization and quantum coherence, making them ideal for applications in quantum computing and nanoelectronics.

This groundbreaking discovery has the potential to revolutionize the fields of data storage and electronics. The development of more efficient and powerful memory devices and quantum computers could change the way we store and process information, ushering in a new era of molecular electronics.

“A trivalent 4f complex with two bis-silylamide ligands displaying slow magnetic relaxation” by Dylan Errulat, Katie L. M. Harriman, Diogo A. Gálico, Alexandros A. Kitos, Akseli Mansikkamäki, and Muralee Murugesu, Nature Chemistry, 25 May 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41557-023-01208-y