Astronaut Andreas Mogensen has recently captured a stunning photo and timelapse video of a rare lightning phenomenon known as a “red sprite” from the International Space Station (ISS). This remarkable event occurred as the ISS was orbiting the Earth at an altitude of nearly 250 miles, making approximately 16 trips around our planet every day.

Using the ISS’s Davis camera, Mogensen spotted a thunderstorm brewing over the Earth’s surface and quickly seized the opportunity to document the red sprite. These sprites are categorized as Transient Luminous Events (TLEs) and appear as bursts of light above highly active thunderstorms. They typically form between 40 to 80 kilometers (24 to 48 miles) above ground level.

Mogensen shared the captivating image on X (formerly Twitter) and described the red sprite as a fascinating element of the remarkable world beyond the clouds. He also emphasized that the red sprites become visible after the thunder has struck, appearing much higher up in the atmosphere.

The ISS’s Davis camera, which functions similarly to the human eye and detects changes in contrast, played a significant role in capturing this extraordinary event. Olivier Chanrion, lead scientist for the experiment and senior researcher at DTU Space, expressed his excitement over the footage, describing Mogensen’s images as “fantastic.” Chanrion also praised the Davis camera for its high temporal resolution, enabling the capture of rapid lightning processes.

Andreas Mogensen has been residing on the International Space Station since August, dedicating his Saturdays to photographing Earth from the Cupola module. His commitment to capturing these incredible moments allows us to gain a deeper understanding of the unique and awe-inspiring phenomena that occur beyond our planet’s atmosphere.

