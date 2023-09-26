Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Seolann SpaceX 21 Satailít Nua i bhFithis

Mampho Brescia

Meán Fómhair 26, 2023
Seolann SpaceX 21 Satailít Nua i bhFithis

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 21 new satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday morning. These satellites are part of Starlink, a constellation of thousands of satellites that provide global broadband internet coverage. The satellites were deployed in a “satellite train,” appearing like a series of train cars lined up in space.

While the Northern Lights are a natural celestial spectacle in Minnesota, residents may also have the opportunity to witness the manmade spectacle of the Starlink satellites passing overhead. Depending on the viewing conditions and clear skies, the satellite train can be seen with the naked eye when they are closer to Earth.

Starlink provides calculated timings for when the satellites will be visible in different locations. Unfortunately, there are currently no “good” visibility timings in Minneapolis over the next five days. However, on Friday, Sept. 29, there will be “average” visibility conditions, allowing for a five-minute viewing window starting around 6:03 a.m. Additionally, on Monday night around 7:34 p.m., the satellites will be visible again, although conditions will be poor in the Minneapolis area.

For those living near Duluth, the Starlink satellites will be visible under good conditions around 8:07 p.m. for approximately four minutes on Monday night. To spot them, look from west to northeast.

To find out when the Starlink satellites will be visible in your city, you can visit the Starlink website for more information.

Overall, SpaceX’s successful launch of these 21 new satellites brings us closer to achieving global broadband internet coverage, further expanding access to information and connectivity worldwide.

Sainmhínithe:
– Starlink: A constellation of satellites launched by SpaceX to provide global broadband internet coverage.
– Falcon 9: A two-stage reusable rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX.

Foinse: N/B

By Mampho Brescia

