Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Féach ar an Starlink “Traenach Satailíte” Thar Houston

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Meán Fómhair 8, 2023
Féach ar an Starlink “Traenach Satailíte” Thar Houston

Get ready for a celestial spectacle in Houston tonight and on Friday night as you might catch a glimpse of the Starlink “satellite train”. Starlink is a network of satellites developed by SpaceX with the aim of providing low-cost internet to remote locations. Currently, there are over 4,500 Starlink satellites in orbit approximately 340 miles above the Earth’s surface.

During a clear night, if you look up at the right time, you might see a parade of satellites strung across the sky. These satellites have often been mistaken for unidentified flying objects (UFOs) due to their appearance.

According to a Starlink tracker, the “train” will be particularly bright over Houston for the next two nights. On Thursday, expect to see it at 8:30 p.m. moving from the northwest to the east, and on Friday at 8:38 p.m. from the northwest to the south.

If you prefer a dimmer view, wake up early on the following days. On Friday, you can head outside at 5:21 a.m. to witness the satellite train moving from the north to the northeast. On Saturday, it will be visible at 6:09 a.m. from the west to the northeast. On Sunday, look out for it at 5:26 a.m. from the north to the northeast, and again at 6:05 a.m. from the northwest to the southeast. Lastly, on Monday, you can catch it at 5:53 a.m. from the west to the southeast.

The viewing windows for these sightings can range from two to seven minutes. In August, many people in Southeast Texas witnessed a string of lights in the sky, which were actually 15 Starlink satellites that were launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

So, if you spot the Starlink “satellite train” overhead, you’ll be witnessing a remarkable display of human innovation and progress in the pursuit of global connectivity.

Sources: Starlink tracker, SpaceX

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

8 Leid chun Sábháilteacht Duine a Thaitníonn leat a Chónaíonn Aonair

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

An Satailít Aeolus a Fháil ar Ais Ais Teacht ar Chuidithe go Rathúil: Díchoimisiúnú Satailíte a Dhéanamh Níos Sábháilte

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Eolaíocht

An bhfuil Poill Dhubha i bhFolach i mBraisle Réalta Hyades?

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

teicneolaíocht

Athraigh Apple go USB-C ar iPhone 15: Bogadh Éigeantach, Ach le Sochair

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Sinséar: Leigheas Nádúrtha le haghaidh Constipation

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Mods le Tacú Oifigiúil Starfield ag Teacht in 2024

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Gné Nua á Thástáil ar Instagram chun Postálacha Beatha a Chomhroinnt le Cairde Dún

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments