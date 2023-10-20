Saol na Cathrach

Aimsíonn Teileascóp Spáis Webb Scairdsruth Ardluais in Atmaisféar Iúpatair

Vicky Stavropoulou

Deireadh Fómhair 20, 2023
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has made an exciting discovery in Jupiter’s atmosphere—a high-speed jet stream located above the planet’s equator, spanning over 3,000 miles wide. This new feature provides valuable insights into the interactions between the layers of Jupiter’s turbulent atmosphere and highlights the unique capabilities of the Webb telescope.

Led by Ricardo Hueso of the University of the Basque Country in Bilbao, Spain, the research team utilized data from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which was captured in July 2022. The telescope’s Early Release Science program, jointly led by Imke de Pater from the University of California, Berkeley, and Thierry Fouchet from the Observatory of Paris, aimed to capture images of Jupiter at intervals of 10 hours, or one Jupiter day, using different filters to detect changes in small features at various altitudes of the planet’s atmosphere.

The high-resolution images obtained by Webb surprised the researchers, revealing crisp features that were previously observed as blurred hazes. By tracking these features alongside Jupiter’s fast rotation, the team gained a better understanding of the dynamic nature of the planet’s atmosphere. Specifically, they were able to identify wind shears, or regions where wind speeds change with height or distance, and track the high-speed jet stream.

Jupiter’s atmosphere consists of multiple layers, and Webb’s unique imaging capabilities allowed scientists to analyze different altitudes and isolate the jet stream. This discovery offers valuable information about the atmospheric dynamics of Jupiter and serves as a testament to the powerful observational capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Vicky Stavropoulou

