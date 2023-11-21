Dreamer Anglerfish: An Máistir Duaithníochta

The deep sea is a realm shrouded in mystery, home to a myriad of extraordinary creatures that bewilder and fascinate scientists and enthusiasts alike. One such enigma is the dreamer anglerfish, a species known for its mesmerizing ability to blend seamlessly into the darkness of the ocean depths.

Unlike most living organisms that reflect light, the dreamer anglerfish absorbs it, rendering its skin a shadowy cloak that mesmerizes onlookers. Recently, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) shared a captivating video of this alien-like fish on YouTube, shedding light on its remarkable camouflage technique.

Researchers from MBARI had a rare opportunity to observe the elusive dreamer anglerfish during a recent expedition off the coast of California. They encountered an unidentified species of dreamer anglerfish in the expansive Monterey Canyon, marking only the ninth occurrence of such an encounter in the past 36 years.

The discovery thrilled Bruce Robinson, a senior scientist at MBARI, considering the infrequency with which these fish are observed. In fact, this was the first sighting of the species since 2016. Robinson aptly likened the dreamer anglerfish’s mysterious skin to an invisibility cloak, as it has the astonishing ability to absorb a staggering 99.5 percent of the light that falls upon it.

How does this remarkable feat of camouflage occur? Studies have revealed that the dreamer anglerfish’s skin is rich in melanosomes, specialized cells containing melanin pigment. This abundance of melanin grants the fish its distinctive black coloration and allows it to absorb nearly every wavelength of light that befalls it.

The elusive dreamer anglerfish can grow up to 15 inches (37 cm) in length for females, while males are a mere 0.5 inches (1.3 cm) long. Their ability to disappear into the darkness of the deep sea is a testament to the incredible adaptability and ingenuity of nature.

As we continue to explore the vast expanses of our oceans, it is discoveries like these that remind us of the wonders that lie within. The dreamer anglerfish, with its ability to don an invisibility cloak, serves as a captivating example of nature’s artistry and the secrets that still await us beneath the waves.

Ceisteanna Coitianta (Ceisteanna Coitianta)

Q: How does the dreamer anglerfish’s skin make it appear invisible?



A: Unlike most organisms that reflect light, the dreamer anglerfish’s skin absorbs light, making it appear shadowy and almost invisible to the human eye.

Q: How often are dreamer anglerfish sightings reported?



A: Sightings of dreamer anglerfish are rare, with the recent observation off the coast of California marking only the ninth occurrence in the past 36 years.

Q: What gives the dreamer anglerfish its black coloration?



A: The dreamer anglerfish’s black coloration is a result of melanosomes, specialized cells containing melanin pigment, which allows the fish to absorb almost every wavelength of light.

Q: How large can female dreamer anglerfish grow?



A: Female dreamer anglerfish can grow up to 15 inches (37 cm) in length, while males are significantly smaller, measuring only 0.5 inches (1.3 cm).