A research team led by Dr. ZHANG Jujia from the Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Prof. WANG Xiaofeng from Tsinghua University has made a breakthrough in understanding the final stages of massive stars through their observations of the supernova SN 2023ixf in the nearby galaxy Messier 101.

Type II supernovae are the most common type of stellar explosions in the universe, but the processes leading to their core-collapse state have been difficult to determine. By studying the once-in-a-lifetime explosion of SN 2023ixf, the team has discovered vital information about the mass loss mechanisms involved in the evolution of these enormous, hydrogen-rich progenitor stars.

One significant aspect of their findings is the estimation of the mass forcibly ejected from the star at the end of its life. This sheds light on the star’s final evolution and provides valuable data for understanding the overall process.

The team utilized the flashed spectra, which are the first-light signals of the supernova explosions caused by the ionization of the circumstellar material (CSM)/stellar wind. By capturing these spectra, they were able to establish a link between the explosions of Type II supernovae and the late-time evolution of massive stars.

The recent explosion of SN 2023ixf presented a unique opportunity to study this enduring problem. By collecting high-cadence flash spectra within 1–5 days following the explosion, the researchers were able to tightly constrain the parameters of the circumstellar material surrounding the supernova.

Based on their observations, the progenitor of SN 2023ixf likely had a mass-loss rate of 6 x 10-4 M yr-1 in the final 2-3 years before the explosion. They also found evidence of a compact CSM shell formed from the surrounding material moving at a speed of 55 km s-1, within a radius of less than 7 x 1014 cm of the progenitor.

From the data collected approximately 20 years ago, it was suggested that the progenitor of SN 2023ixf may have transitioned from a red supergiant to a short-lived yellow hypergiant just before the explosion. The high mass-loss rate and relatively high wind velocity support this hypothesis.

The ongoing observation and investigation of SN 2023ixf are expected to be a milestone in the history of Type II supernovae and will contribute to unveiling the fate of massive stars within the mass range of 10 to 20 solar masses.

Foinse:

Jujia Zhang, Han Lin, Xiaofeng Wang et al. “Circumstellar material ejected violently by a massive star immediately before its death.” Science Bulletin.